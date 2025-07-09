Jon vs Tom Will Happen - Fake Retirement

The retirement was just to cover up the newest legal troubles. The story was buried for months and soon as a reporter get a hold of it, Jon surprises everyone by announcing his retirement. Dana announces it at the post fight presser in Baku at 2AM...

Instantly, all the media coverage is only about the retirement.

Waits 3 weeks, announces desire to return.

No one is talking about the hit and run.
 
Jon is charged with the failure to leave insurance information at the scene of an accident involving only property damage. The maximum penalty is technically a $300 fine and 90 days in jail, but that's only because that's the maximum for all Arizona driving offenses classified as misdemeanors that don't specify some other maximum; among such offenses, this charge is particularly trivial and unlikely to involve jail time.

The idea that Jones needed to retire to deal with this is more absurd than the idea that Jones should be allowed to keep his driver's license.
 
Jon is charged with the failure to leave insurance information at the scene of an accident involving only property damage. The maximum penalty is technically a $300 fine and 90 days in jail, but that's only because that's the maximum for all Arizona driving offenses classified as misdemeanors that don't specify some other maximum; among such offenses, this charge is particularly trivial and unlikely to involve jail time.

The idea that Jones needed to retire to deal with this is more absurd than the idea that Jones should be allowed to keep his driver's license.
Name checks out to make up a false story. Arizona??

Jon is being charged for a hit a run and the crime happened in New Mexico.
 
