Jon vs Tom Will Happen - Fake Retirement

Tone
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2004
- Messages
- 879
- Reaction score
- 1,469
The retirement was just to cover up the newest legal troubles. The story was buried for months and soon as a reporter get a hold of it, Jon surprises everyone by announcing his retirement. Dana announces it at the post fight presser in Baku at 2AM...
Instantly, all the media coverage is only about the retirement.
Waits 3 weeks, announces desire to return.
No one is talking about the hit and run.
