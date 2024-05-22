Jon vs Stipe, or Tom vs Curtis, which one is your #1 contender fight?

Sup Sherbros, hope you're all feeling TST tonight. Im pretty much just a casual these days but I saw a post from JJ saying Tom v Curtis was a #1 contender fight. Personally I view Tom as the legit champ since Francis vacated since he beat a tougher opponent for his belt (imo). I dont think Jon will fight Tom after Stipe. Is Jon just being Jon? Am i triggered? Idk but I come to you guys to help me figure out if I'm delusional. Who do you guys feel is the better heavyweight in 2024?