Jon vs Stipe, or Tom vs Curtis, which one is your #1 contender fight?

Sup Sherbros, hope you're all feeling TST tonight. Im pretty much just a casual these days but I saw a post from JJ saying Tom v Curtis was a #1 contender fight. Personally I view Tom as the legit champ since Francis vacated since he beat a tougher opponent for his belt (imo). I dont think Jon will fight Tom after Stipe. Is Jon just being Jon? Am i triggered? Idk but I come to you guys to help me figure out if I'm delusional. Who do you guys feel is the better heavyweight in 2024?
 
How is Sergei Tougher than Gane ?
 
Like I said I'm pretty casual now, cereal is pretty much famous for losing to Jones and Fran. Sergei was supposed to win vs Tom iirc, thought he was the next big thing at HW
 
Funny you mention that🤣
I strive for 3 likes per what I hope are quality posts💜🩵💚
That being said, I have Blaydes being too fast for Aspinall, finishing by KO, stalling the great white hype (for now).
Jones vs Miocic is a meaningless legacy fight (mutual payday) and I'm more concerned with it being competitive than the actual outcome.
 
Tom is the legit champ because he is ready to fight anyone and he has beaten everyone put in front of him up to date.
 
Won more fights in a row then Gane prior to losing to Jones/Aspinall( 6 fight win streak vs no win streak). Beat mutual competition faster and more easily than Gane(Lewis, Tai).
 
