Jon on his knee wrecking kicks

In that title fight with Jones, those kicks resulted in Thiago Santos tearing the ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee, but he fought on.

In Tom Aspinall's first fight with Curtis Blaydes, he only tore the MCL and meniscus in his right knee. He suffered minor damage to his ACL and no damage to his PCL. Instead of fighting on, Aspinall cried "no más" after only 15 seconds in front of 20,000 British fans at the O2 in London.

1410522607.0.jpg


6e067175aa3e01fc6b31cf0d1169a820
 
Johnnny said:
1410522607.0.jpg


6e067175aa3e01fc6b31cf0d1169a820
John I know you're lurking. You are dodging Tom. End of story. Tom is a true HW, you're a true LHW. Thaigo fought like a vegetable after that fight. His legs are ruined. Loss after loss.
 
