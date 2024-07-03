  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jon Juice Jones says the MAGIC is VERY REEL

AMEN

The GOAT has shown spoken. Bones knows.

caa435de47b57f611a5c085eb336bec6.jpg


Alex the evil jaguar and his spirits are no match for the Christian champ
 
I’ve been saying this during the build up to 303… every culture has their spiritual belief(s). In the Western world, it’s very much Jon’s Jesus (or at least used to be in decades past)…Then again, maaaaybe quite not Jon’s version of Jesus. In other parts, it is as varied from Charmins (Dana’s words, not mine) to multi-armed elephant god… don’t know why Jiri made Alex’s spiritual beliefs into some uniquely extraordinary power. According to Jon, JC trumps indigenous beliefs… Wouldn’t Jiri be just as confident his spiritual beliefs can overcome whatever Alex’s is? Seems like that’s how a decent number of religious/spiritual people think - “my god can beat up your god.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Media Bisping Tries Secret Juice - Secret Juice Will Be Sold Publicly
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
LindyBrah
LindyBrah

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,049
Messages
55,797,603
Members
174,939
Latest member
death touch

Share this page

Back
Top