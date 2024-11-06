Jon Jons push up challenge after winning HW belt

At this point I am just tormenting myself by viewing these threads in my blind state lol :D
 
Luthien said:
At this point I am just tormenting myself by viewing these threads in my blind state lol :D
Click to expand...
Jon engages in a pushup contest with a man who has no legs. Jon’s belt clinks off the ground with each pushup. He quits somewhere in the 30-40 range and daps up the man who can clearly do this all day. Tbf, the man who has no legs and uses his arms to walk around can probably do endless pushups.
 
Luthien said:
At this point I am just tormenting myself by viewing these threads in my blind state lol :D
Click to expand...

Oh, it has audio but does not tell the surprise.

Is your state of vision temporary?

Sadly my state of mind is, probably. I try to post interesting stuff, but am oft called a weirdo for things I had no idea were weird :(
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Jon engages in a pushup contest with a man who has no legs. Jon’s belt clinks off the ground with each pushup. He quits somewhere in the 30-40 range and daps up the man who can clearly do this all day. Tbf, the man who has no legs and uses his arms to walk around can probably do endless pushups.
Click to expand...

Well it was a sweet moment IMO.

Perhaps your synopsis would be better in a SPOILER TAG but anyways….

Also it is Zion’s necklace / medallion clinking on the ground, not the belt
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Jon engages in a pushup contest with a man who has no legs. Jon’s belt clinks off the ground with each pushup. He quits somewhere in the 30-40 range and daps up the man who can clearly do this all day. Tbf, the man who has no legs and uses his arms to walk around can probably do endless pushups.
Click to expand...
Thank you again <3 Funny!! :D I get the idea now :D
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Oh, it has audio but does not tell the surprise.

Is your state of vision temporary?

Sadly my state of mind is, probably. I try to post interesting stuff, but am oft called a weirdo for things I had no idea were weird :(
Click to expand...
My brother is working on a cure :D

Weird is lovable to me <3 <3
 
Rationality said:
What happened @Luthien ?
Click to expand...
My computer blew up XD - on a temporary laptop from 2005ish that can't even run Javascript updates XD no videos - no links - Pretty much only got a tiny chat box to type in xd Sherdog is my sole entertainment until my brother builds me a new pc :D Also lost my phone just the day before my computer died XD Getting it back soon though as it traveled across the state by mistake xd
 
Luthien said:
My computer blew up XD - on a temporary laptop from 2005ish that can't even run Javascript updates XD no videos - no links - Pretty much only got a tiny chat box to type in xd Sherdog is my sole entertainment until my brother builds me a new pc :D Also lost my phone just the day before my computer died XD Getting it back soon though as it traveled across the state by mistake xd
Click to expand...
So you're kind of like Zion Clark right now, only half a person....
;)
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:


Coolest footage of Jon I’ve seen in a while. I got a real surprise at the end of the clip tho lol
Click to expand...

I guess it’s true no one is 100% villain. I was half expecting him to cheat or something. Way to go win some
Fans Jon 😂
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Savant21
If HW is so easy compared to the lighter divisions, why did it take Jon Jones 10 years to move up?
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
JKS
JKS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,585
Messages
56,465,860
Members
175,236
Latest member
Penu

Share this page

Back
Top