Jon Jons push up challenge after winning HW belt

Coolest footage of Jon I’ve seen in a while. I got a real surprise at the end of the clip tho lol
Jon engages in a pushup contest with a man who has no legs. Jon’s belt clinks off the ground with each pushup. He quits somewhere in the 30-40 range and daps up the man who can clearly do this all day. Tbf, the man who has no legs and uses his arms to walk around can probably do endless pushups.At this point I am just tormenting myself by viewing these threads in my blind state lol
At this point I am just tormenting myself by viewing these threads in my blind state lol
Oh, it has audio but does not tell the surprise.
Is your state of vision temporary?
Sadly my state of mind is, probably. I try to post interesting stuff, but am oft called a weirdo for things I had no idea were weird
I can't see the video, if that's what it was XD
My computer blew up XD - on a temporary laptop from 2005ish that can't even run Javascript updates XD no videos - no links - Pretty much only got a tiny chat box to type in xd Sherdog is my sole entertainment until my brother builds me a new pc Also lost my phone just the day before my computer died XD Getting it back soon though as it traveled across the state by mistake xd
Dam Blanqua bro, let me believe what I wantWell it was a sweet moment IMO.
Perhaps your synopsis would be better in a SPOILER TAG but anyways….
Also it is Zion’s necklace / medallion clinking on the ground, not the belt
