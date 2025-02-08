  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Jon Jones WTF do you mean #andstill?

The cringe level of delusion and arrogance this guy has is through the roof and no one really fact checks him

You ran away from Tom Aspinall and there were headlines that you 'VACATED' the belt, which means, you aren't the champ anymore

So shut up with this and still BS

You're not the champion

idk someone tell me if I'm wrong didn't he vacate his belt?

On another note, I would love to see him fight Pereira, but you're still not the champ buddy, that's just the reality.
 
He fought Stipe not too long ago.

I've got no problems with Jon being the Champ.

According to him, though, his belt should be considered paper (until he beats Francis). He called DC's belt fake and the irony is now the situation has happened to him lol.
 
You're wrong.

No he did not vacate.

He fought stipe.


Nobody wants to see him fight Alex,
Keep up.
 
Jon "wheel chair snatcher" Jones is going to fight Randy couture for his next title defense. Another clause is that the right must be before 6pm so it isn't too late for those two fighters.
 
L0ki said:
He fought Stipe not too long ago.

I've got no problems with Jon being the Champ.
Jon's defended more recently than Tom has and has the actual real belt.

Tom's refusing to fight anybody but Jon meanwhile Jon's said he's open to defending against either Tom or Pereira.

There's a fake belt at HW alright but it ain't Jon's.
 
markg171 said:
Jon's defended more recently than Tom has and has the actual real belt.

Tom's refusing to fight anybody but Jon meanwhile Jon's said he's open to defending against either Tom or Pereira.

There's a fake belt at HW alright but it ain't Jon's.
This is a pretty delusional take even by your standards. Geeze.
 
and still fooling the fans who think he isn't ducking, and still trolling the people who thought he would announce the Aspinall fight.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
This is a pretty delusional take even by your standards. Geeze.
Why would we ever promote Tom who's doing even less than Jon? While being the one with the interim belt instead of the proper champ? That's rewarding his bad behaviour.

Some of you need to take your emotions out of this and see that Tom is factually the one sitting on a useless belt and is the one who should be stripped if he continues to do so. Doesn't mean he's not #1 contender, but his interim's obviously fake and should be discarded if we're at a standstill and Jon's the one who's defended more recently and open to multiple options for his next.

Not sure why this is even controversial. The UFC got rid of Tony's interim to simply have Tony/Khabib fight for a vacant title instead of Tony defend a newly promoted undisputed belt. They can strip Tom if he refuses to fight anybody but Jones while still making it for Jones title.

Christ, glad you guys aren't boxing fans. Their HW interim belt's existed since like 2022, has had 5 fights on it, and the current champ is fighting for another promotions instead of unifying. Could only imagine your bitching if MMA treated our interims like boxing realistically uses them for.
 
This Jones hater thread is much worse than average. Factually incorrect with a touch of try hard. Feels Like This Thread was created by a whiny Bot.
 
TS you should just title the thread after your username; it’d be more accurate.
 
CasualBot said:
You're wrong.

No he did not vacate.

He fought stipe.


Nobody wants to see him fight Alex,
Keep up.
I think a lot of people want to see Jones/Pereira; it just has to come after the Aspinall fight.
 
