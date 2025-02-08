Thepaintbucket said: This is a pretty delusional take even by your standards. Geeze. Click to expand...

Why would we ever promote Tom who's doing even less than Jon? While being the one with the interim belt instead of the proper champ? That's rewarding his bad behaviour.Some of you need to take your emotions out of this and see that Tom is factually the one sitting on a useless belt and is the one who should be stripped if he continues to do so. Doesn't mean he's not #1 contender, but his interim's obviously fake and should be discarded if we're at a standstill and Jon's the one who's defended more recently and open to multiple options for his next.Not sure why this is even controversial. The UFC got rid of Tony's interim to simply have Tony/Khabib fight for a vacant title instead of Tony defend a newly promoted undisputed belt. They can strip Tom if he refuses to fight anybody but Jones while still making it for Jones title.Christ, glad you guys aren't boxing fans. Their HW interim belt's existed since like 2022, has had 5 fights on it, and the current champ is fighting for another promotions instead of unifying. Could only imagine your bitching if MMA treated our interims like boxing realistically uses them for.