WelcometoHell
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2024
- Messages
- 18
- Reaction score
- 29
The cringe level of delusion and arrogance this guy has is through the roof and no one really fact checks him
You ran away from Tom Aspinall and there were headlines that you 'VACATED' the belt, which means, you aren't the champ anymore
So shut up with this and still BS
You're not the champion
idk someone tell me if I'm wrong didn't he vacate his belt?
On another note, I would love to see him fight Pereira, but you're still not the champ buddy, that's just the reality.
