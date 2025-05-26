Jon Jones WANTS to be stripped of the HW title

L

Lionheart7167

Just my opinion.

Jones being stripped of the title is the perfect scenario for him.

He rides this out as long as possible. As long as he is the HW champion, he has an exorbitant amount of opportunities, credit, sponsorship deals, etc. (regardless of whether he's worthy of it or not)

The UFC eventually strips Jones (in a month, a year, 5 years, whatever), and then Jon Jones gets to say "I always planned on fighting Tom but we couldn't reach a deal and the UFC took away that choice." He doesn't have to accept any responsibility, even though everyone knows its total bullshit.

Jones is doing what is best for his financial (and opportunistic) bottom dollar.

I hate it, but hey, kudos.
 
I honestly think Jon Jones is angling for another payday vs Alex Pereira. It's an easy "safe" fight for him and as much as I hate Jon Jones, I'd have to believe that fight would do big PPV numbers. Jon would probably get his $20-30 million payday without having to take the risk of fighting Aspinall.

I say the UFC should strip Jon Jones of the title, add Aspinall vs Gane to UFC 318 main event (if both guys will accept it short notice), and then move the BMF title fight from Poirier/Holloway which no one cares about to Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira @ UFC 317.

Jon Jones can still get his fight/payday and he can win the BMF title. People would still buy it.
 
Like Michelle, Jon will soon "out" himself.



@Alpha_T83 said:
I say the UFC should strip Jon Jones of the title, add Aspinall vs Gane to UFC 318 main event (if both guys will accept it short notice), and then move the BMF title fight from Poirier/Holloway which no one cares about to Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira @ UFC 317.

Jon Jones can still get his fight/payday and he can win the BMF title.

Jon is not, in Any way, a BMF. Cowards like him will NEVER be a BMF.
 
Are you even a sentient being?

Why do Jon Jones fanboys think that it's financially better to not fight than it is to fight?

Literally the dumbest fanbase on Earth. And thats including K-pop.
 
