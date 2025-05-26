Jon Jones WANTS to be stripped of the HW title

Lionheart7167
Just my opinion.
Jones being stripped of the title is the perfect scenario for him.
He rides this out as long as possible. As long as he is the HW champion, he has an exorbitant amount of opportunities, credit, sponsorship deals, etc. (regardless of whether he's worthy of it or not)
The UFC eventually strips Jones (in a month, a year, 5 years, whatever), and then Jon Jones gets to say "I always planned on fighting Tom but we couldn't reach a deal and the UFC took away that choice." He doesn't have to accept any responsibility, even though everyone knows its total bullshit.
Jones is doing what is best for his financial (and opportunistic) bottom dollar.
I hate it, but hey, kudos.
