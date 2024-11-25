Jon Jones vs Tom Aspiny'all - could they do a TUF series to build up to a fight?

Blanqa Blanqua
@Steel
Feb 25, 2013
27,719
30,345
Might give Jonny a chance to observe Tom, and his training and patterns etc, so might suit him.
And for me, I'd be interested to see Jon with cameras on him a lot. See how he is IRL, when his guard is down.
I have never really watched much TUF tho, other than some bits from early seasons. Do they still let them party?
Anyways I would watch. Would you? any suggestions or thoughts?
Last edited: