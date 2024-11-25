Jon Jones vs Tom Aspiny'all - could they do a TUF series to build up to a fight?

giphy.gif



c63fd72b6444b516ee2db94c290f36e8


no-way-people-say-aspinall-beats-jones-a-motivated-jones-v0-vyecv5xtkgyc1.jpeg



Might give Jonny a chance to observe Tom, and his training and patterns etc, so might suit him.

And for me, I'd be interested to see Jon with cameras on him a lot. See how he is IRL, when his guard is down.

I have never really watched much TUF tho, other than some bits from early seasons. Do they still let them party?

Anyways I would watch. Would you? any suggestions or thoughts?
 
I would prefer a world tour, something similar to what they did for Conor vs Aldo. Have a press conference in UK and USA and maybe a neutral country. Idk if the fight is big enough to justify that though.
 
EnthusiastCultivator said:
I would prefer a world tour, something similar to what they did for Conor vs Aldo. Have a press conference in UK and USA and maybe a neutral country. Idk if the fight is big enough to justify that though.
Jones loves to string shit out, so they could do both, TUF series, then their own training camp, world tour then fight. String it all out over 9 months.
 
mmacrisis said:
Please don't. TUF is pointless and just delays a good fight. July4th card should be Jon/Tom.... this way end of year card could be a rematch or Jon/Alex.
Jon loves to drag shit out anyways tho. You really think he'll fight Tom in July? not me.
 
No direspect OP but seriouslt fuck no!! I hate this TUF shit to hype fights, it only makes the wait longer and most of the time it doesn't buld any more hype.
 
Mammothman said:
No direspect OP but seriouslt fuck no!! I hate this TUF shit to hype fights, it only makes the wait longer and most of the time it doesn't buld any more hype.
But you might get to observe a sociopath in action, who knows what kind of wild footage we'd get from him?
 
No, they need to shit or get off the pot with this fight.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
The golden new gloves setback cost them too much for them to do that this season.
Last thing I heard they where gonna bring in Jens Pulver against BJ Penn instead this season.
{<redford}

Hmmm, Jens v Penn would certainly be kinder to their budget, which is 'on brand' for them. Hmmmm
 
joy2day said:
No, they need to shit or get off the pot with this fight.
I will paint a portrait of Jon Jones if he steps into the cage before July.

Might as well fill the extended BS negotiations with some entertaining footage.
 
He would probably do a season against Bisping. But I am not sure the Britt would be willing to risk it given he only have one eye left by now.
Even taking a quick fall against Jones might not be enough to save yourself from his reach and instincts.
You have to come close to make it seem somewhat real after all.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
And for me, I'd be interested to see Jon with cameras on him a lot. See how he is IRL, when his guard is down.
Totally.
PLOT TWIST: Random drug testers happen to visit Jon Jones as the TUF cameras are rolling.......MUST SEE TV.

(Better yet, Team Aspinall gets a couple people to trick Jon into thinking he's about to be random tested and then give him the GOTCHA! Would easily be the best TUF Coach prank ever.)

Testers:
images.jpg
Jon:
Screen Shot 2024-11-25 at 6.25.49 PM.png
 
