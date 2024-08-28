News Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic - UFC 309 - MSG - Via Dana White

Well sooner it happens, sooner we get to the next step.
 
Black9 said:
Is anyone still interested in this fight?
If so, anyone think Stipe can actually win?


"Dana White says..."

FwrF0CNaIAAdu_3.jpg
 
I was super excited for it when it was originally being put together. I'm not excited for it anymore since it's well past it's time of relevance, but I'll still watch just like everyone else.

If Stipe comes out victorious, he'll be forever known as the GOAT above Jon Jones.
 
Finally. Always great to see the greatest, even if he’s near the end of his career. I’d rather he fight aspinall instead of stipe, but it is what it is.
 
D
O
N
T

B
E
L
I
E
V
E

H
I
S

L
I
E
S
 
That press conference was funny with Kevin Iole and even John Morgan putting it to Dana, saying the guy isn't active and cannot be P4P.

Fucking Kevin even said to Dana that Dana thought Reyes won the fight, but Dana backed off.
 
KO Shotz said:
I was super excited for it when it was originally being put together. I'm not excited for it anymore since it's well past it's time of relevance, but I'll still watch just like everyone else.

If Stipe comes out victorious, he'll be forever known as the GOAT above Jon Jones.
Jones
DC x2
Ngannou
Werdum
Reem
JDS

Would be as top-heavy impressive as any resume the game has seen
 
Hope Jones retires that night and doesn't drag it out

Will be annoying it it's spring/summer of 2025 and Jones/Dana are still dragging out this narrative that he's still champion and still contemplating the future while holding the belt
 
The only reason you guys are so mad and butthurt is because you know Jones is going to destroy Stipe, Retire the GOAT, and Aspinall will have to unify the vacated title vs some random, while you guys never get another chance to see GOAT Jones lose which you've all wanted desperatley for so long
 
Jon wanted to challenge Stipe when Stipe was Champion, eons ago.

Well, Jon wanted to challenge Champion Stipe, but he was far too scared.​
 
PhilMcCavity said:
They’re all children who clearly don’t remember jones suplexing bonnar or poking cormiers eyes out
Wouldn't it be a bad thing remembering that?

We definitely don't have 20 year old Jon Jones nor do we have any version of Stipe resembling what he used to be.

Kind of an odd angle to take.
 
