Is anyone still interested in this fight?
If so, anyone think Stipe can actually win?
JonesI was super excited for it when it was originally being put together. I'm not excited for it anymore since it's well past it's time of relevance, but I'll still watch just like everyone else.
If Stipe comes out victorious, he'll be forever known as the GOAT above Jon Jones.
They’re all children who clearly don’t remember jones suplexing bonnar or poking cormiers eyes outI've never lost excitement for this fight, unlike the other sourpusses here!
Yes... and the disrespect Stipe catches is fucked.
No... but let him ride off with a well-deserved pay day.
Wouldn't it be a bad thing remembering that?They’re all children who clearly don’t remember jones suplexing bonnar or poking cormiers eyes out