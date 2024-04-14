Jon Jones vs Poatan

PrideNverDies said: Because you're a casual who reads wiki records and not watch fights. Everyone agrees he lost it go read the media scores Click to expand...

No they don’t. I’ve been following the UFC for 20+ years. Dom faded towards the end and didn’t do enough to get the W. deal with it. Dom got knocked out 3 times in a row after that while Jones won the HW belt. Stay salty. I hate Jones too but I’m not delusional enough to not accept he’s the best ever