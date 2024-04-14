Jon Jones vs Poatan

I don’t see any L’s on his record.Jones lost to the last 205er he faced and that was just Dominic Reyes
I don’t see any L’s on his record.
No they don’t. I’ve been following the UFC for 20+ years. Dom faded towards the end and didn’t do enough to get the W. deal with it. Dom got knocked out 3 times in a row after that while Jones won the HW belt. Stay salty. I hate Jones too but I’m not delusional enough to not accept he’s the best everBecause you're a casual who reads wiki records and not watch fights. Everyone agrees he lost it go read the media scores
You are watching UFC for 20 years and still do not know much about MMA, how's that possible? Reyes clearly won 3 to 2 in rounds (48-47), not possible to score it differently.No they don’t. I’ve been following the UFC for 20+ years. Dom faded towards the end and didn’t do enough to get the W. deal with it. Dom got knocked out 3 times in a row after that while Jones won the HW belt. Stay salty. I hate Jones too but I’m not delusional enough to not accept he’s the best ever
You are watching UFC for 20 years and still do not know much about MMA, how's that possible? Reyes clearly won 3 to 2 in rounds (48-47), not possible to score it differently.