Jon Jones vs Poatan

PrideNverDies said:
Because you're a casual who reads wiki records and not watch fights. Everyone agrees he lost it go read the media scores
No they don’t. I’ve been following the UFC for 20+ years. Dom faded towards the end and didn’t do enough to get the W. deal with it. Dom got knocked out 3 times in a row after that while Jones won the HW belt. Stay salty. I hate Jones too but I’m not delusional enough to not accept he’s the best ever
 
Jones ragdolls him to the canvas in round 1 and submits or pounds him out maybe Alex survives to be dragged down to the ground similar to an animal being dragged down and eaten alive in the wild
 
ThaiSexPills said:
No they don’t. I’ve been following the UFC for 20+ years. Dom faded towards the end and didn’t do enough to get the W. deal with it. Dom got knocked out 3 times in a row after that while Jones won the HW belt. Stay salty. I hate Jones too but I’m not delusional enough to not accept he’s the best ever
You are watching UFC for 20 years and still do not know much about MMA, how's that possible? Reyes clearly won 3 to 2 in rounds (48-47), not possible to score it differently.
 
NenadRS said:
You are watching UFC for 20 years and still do not know much about MMA, how's that possible? Reyes clearly won 3 to 2 in rounds (48-47), not possible to score it differently.
The judges and MMA fighters and many outlets state differently, so that is conjecture and an opinion. I also thought Jones did enough to win but it could of gone either way for me.

It is funny how we think our opinions are facts when they are not.
 
This fight would answer all questions and possibly expose Poatan's Black Belt in BJJ.
 
While it is admirable that Alex wants another challenge I’d hate to think of belts and divisions held like they were during McGregormania.
 
Triple champ Poatan + beating Jon Jones = GOAT
 
