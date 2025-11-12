Jon Jones Unveils Promotional Video for UFC White House Card

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Jon Jones is doing everything he can to secure a spot on the UFC White House card.

On Wednesday, the former two-division champion unveiled a promotional video for the event on Instagram. In the caption of the post, Jones wrote: “It just makes sense. The best country on earth, the best fighter on earth.




His message in the video, which also appears to double as a sponsored spot for an energy supplement, is as follows:

“In the summer of 2026, America turns 250 years old, and I couldn’t be more proud to call myself an American,” Jones said. “I love this country. The people, the promise, the fight. This nation was built on courage and conflict, on the belief that we can take on the biggest, the boldest, and come out victorious. That’s how I’ve lived my life.

“I can’t help but think what a better way to celebrate America’s fight than for its best fighters to put it on full display. To remind the world who we are. Not just a country of words, but of warriors. Maybe somewhere iconic, or maybe on a certain someone’s lawn. All I know is, I’m fueled up, fired up, and ready. God bless the United States of America, and God bless the fighters who carry its spirit.”

You do realize this was dropped as a product endorsement around Veteran’s Day? Maybe there is proof this was about the White House card that isn’t just your speculation? Please show it
 
Kowboy is clickbaiting with that title lol it's a promo with his sponsor Ketone iq
 
Danaguru also you give to us Chandler vs Dakota McGregor in slap dangal
 
It's only fitting that Jones feels like such a patriot










During exactly the same time when the US is questionably the most corrupt its ever been!



😆😆😆😝😝😅😅🤣🤣
 
Make sense to me.

Considering who's in the White House, I say stack the card with as many miscreants and wingnuts as possible. Jones, Dumas, Colby, Strickland, and Bryce should all be on the card. Hell, I'm sure we could get Joe Son, Lee Murray, and War Machine on out furlough for a day or two. And I hear Josh Grispi is available.
 
Seeing Perreira KO this guy..

The beer I would drink after seeing that would taste like nectar.

But yeah, Jones via grappling and being the GOAT 🤷
 
Haven't seen the video yet but this is kind of cool and refreshing, it's nice to know he gives a damn at least, the sport is better when he's fighting.
 
