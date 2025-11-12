Jon Jones Unveils Promotional Video for UFC White House Card

Kung Fu Kowboy
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 133,389
- Reaction score
- 269,606
Jon Jones is doing everything he can to secure a spot on the UFC White House card.
On Wednesday, the former two-division champion unveiled a promotional video for the event on Instagram. In the caption of the post, Jones wrote: “It just makes sense. The best country on earth, the best fighter on earth.
His message in the video, which also appears to double as a sponsored spot for an energy supplement, is as follows:
“In the summer of 2026, America turns 250 years old, and I couldn’t be more proud to call myself an American,” Jones said. “I love this country. The people, the promise, the fight. This nation was built on courage and conflict, on the belief that we can take on the biggest, the boldest, and come out victorious. That’s how I’ve lived my life.
“I can’t help but think what a better way to celebrate America’s fight than for its best fighters to put it on full display. To remind the world who we are. Not just a country of words, but of warriors. Maybe somewhere iconic, or maybe on a certain someone’s lawn. All I know is, I’m fueled up, fired up, and ready. God bless the United States of America, and God bless the fighters who carry its spirit.”
READ HERE
On Wednesday, the former two-division champion unveiled a promotional video for the event on Instagram. In the caption of the post, Jones wrote: “It just makes sense. The best country on earth, the best fighter on earth.
His message in the video, which also appears to double as a sponsored spot for an energy supplement, is as follows:
“In the summer of 2026, America turns 250 years old, and I couldn’t be more proud to call myself an American,” Jones said. “I love this country. The people, the promise, the fight. This nation was built on courage and conflict, on the belief that we can take on the biggest, the boldest, and come out victorious. That’s how I’ve lived my life.
“I can’t help but think what a better way to celebrate America’s fight than for its best fighters to put it on full display. To remind the world who we are. Not just a country of words, but of warriors. Maybe somewhere iconic, or maybe on a certain someone’s lawn. All I know is, I’m fueled up, fired up, and ready. God bless the United States of America, and God bless the fighters who carry its spirit.”
READ HERE
Jon Jones Unveils Promotional Video for UFC White House Card
Jon Jones is doing everything he can to secure a spot on the UFC White House card.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit