The current Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion has been the subject of a long-lasting “will he or won’t he” question about if whether he will step back into the Octagon. In November 2024, Jones opted against taking on interim beltholder Tom Aspinall to face champ emeritus Stipe Miocic, whom he dispatched within three rounds. While he and Aspinall, per the UFC, are on a collision course, Jones is as coy as ever about the subject.
When appearing on ”DeepCut with VicBlends” on Thursday, the champion waffled on what he has in mind for a competitive future, even going so far as to say he is “focusing on love” as of late. He also hinted that he might have other prospects outside of combat, but did not go into any detail.
“I don’t know what life holds as far as fighting and competing,” Jones said in response to being asked if he had one more bout left in him. “I do feel like I’ll be a lifelong martial artist, whether I’m coaching others or taking exhibition matches or things like that.”
The name Aspinall did not leave his lips, instead mentioning that he as an all-time great has been afforded luxuries most do not, including the ability to take time away from the sport.
“There’s a lot of great competition still in the UFC,” he remarked. “I do view myself as more than a fighter, and being in my position, I feel like I have a lot more options than a lot of the other fighters as far as the ability to leave and return and things like that.”
READ HERE
Jon Jones Uncertain on Fighting Future: ‘I Don’t Know What Life Holds’
Jon Jones is having a great time toying with anyone who asks him if he plans on fighting again.
www.sherdog.com
