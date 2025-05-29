Media Jon Jones uncertain on fighting future: "I don’t know what life holds"

Legacy-Champioship-Replica-Belt_7_26068688-2542-410f-aff8-3e64251f5a74.jpg

Jon Jones is having a great time toying with anyone who asks him if he plans on fighting again.

The current Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion has been the subject of a long-lasting “will he or won’t he” question about if whether he will step back into the Octagon. In November 2024, Jones opted against taking on interim beltholder Tom Aspinall to face champ emeritus Stipe Miocic, whom he dispatched within three rounds. While he and Aspinall, per the UFC, are on a collision course, Jones is as coy as ever about the subject.




When appearing on ”DeepCut with VicBlends” on Thursday, the champion waffled on what he has in mind for a competitive future, even going so far as to say he is “focusing on love” as of late. He also hinted that he might have other prospects outside of combat, but did not go into any detail.

“I don’t know what life holds as far as fighting and competing,” Jones said in response to being asked if he had one more bout left in him. “I do feel like I’ll be a lifelong martial artist, whether I’m coaching others or taking exhibition matches or things like that.”


The name Aspinall did not leave his lips, instead mentioning that he as an all-time great has been afforded luxuries most do not, including the ability to take time away from the sport.

“There’s a lot of great competition still in the UFC,” he remarked. “I do view myself as more than a fighter, and being in my position, I feel like I have a lot more options than a lot of the other fighters as far as the ability to leave and return and things like that.”

Jon Jones Uncertain on Fighting Future: 'I Don't Know What Life Holds'

Jon Jones is having a great time toying with anyone who asks him if he plans on fighting again.
Pequeño Corey said:
God bless the GOAT. May his haters seethe and whinge in perpetuity while he lives out his days reveling in his riches and unparalleled success. Bones bless.
lol bud.

Jon's fiancee is waiting until his career is over to officially separate from him for maximum cash out. At this point they are common law, and she will get 50% of everything + alimony. Once he's no longer making the UFC money, he won't get special protection. At that point, he will self destruct and it will be glorious.

Jon's legacy is going to be multiple PED failures, ducking the true HW GOAT Aspinall, and then eventually becoming a broke homeless crack addict.
 
There are 80% of the posters that call this out as the joke it is

There are 10% of posters (the loudest) that are PR posters / TKO employees who are paid to try to cement the notion that a fighter with a clearly doctored career over the last 5 years (grand total of 0 fights that should have been sanctioned by a professional org) is the GOAT of all GOATs for marketing purposes.

Finally there are the last 10% of posters who are NOT TKO employees YET echo the employee talking points when it makes literally no sense for them as fans of the sport: "lol good! let him not compete! I hate when there is activity at HW! I love watching zero fights of consequence!"

I understand why the employees post their drivel. But for the misguided fans that cheer on inactivity for literally no reason... stop it. You are the reason the org pays the employees / because they see it works with some fan segments. Their job is to convince fans to eat this shit sandwich / accept the notion that we pay for shit cards when entire divisions are frozen in place, then ask for shit sandwich seconds. That corporate game only works if a decent percentage of fans actually cheer on the corruption that is clearly against their self-interest. Don't be part of the problem.
 
How can you live your best life if you don’t even know what it holds, Jon?
 
