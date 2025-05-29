There are 80% of the posters that call this out as the joke it is



There are 10% of posters (the loudest) that are PR posters / TKO employees who are paid to try to cement the notion that a fighter with a clearly doctored career over the last 5 years (grand total of 0 fights that should have been sanctioned by a professional org) is the GOAT of all GOATs for marketing purposes.



Finally there are the last 10% of posters who are NOT TKO employees YET echo the employee talking points when it makes literally no sense for them as fans of the sport: "lol good! let him not compete! I hate when there is activity at HW! I love watching zero fights of consequence!"



I understand why the employees post their drivel. But for the misguided fans that cheer on inactivity for literally no reason... stop it. You are the reason the org pays the employees / because they see it works with some fan segments. Their job is to convince fans to eat this shit sandwich / accept the notion that we pay for shit cards when entire divisions are frozen in place, then ask for shit sandwich seconds. That corporate game only works if a decent percentage of fans actually cheer on the corruption that is clearly against their self-interest. Don't be part of the problem.