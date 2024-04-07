Media Jon Jones Troubles And Heavyweight Joke Of A Division

Dana could’ve prevented all this by stripping Jones but he’s so hard headed. Imagine other division champs being out over a year and holding on to the belt. The top guys wouldn’t want to fight each other because there’s no incentives.
 
I'll give it a watch later, but let me just say right now I do not understand why Dana has turned the UFC HW division into a joke for Jon. Is Jones really that much of a draw? Does Dana still have that kind of affection for him after all the trouble he's caused the UFC? Does Dana owe Jones for silently disappearing for three years without further embarrassing the UFC?
 
I'll give it a watch later, but let me just say right now I do not understand why Dana has turned the UFC HW division into a joke for Jon. Is Jones really that much of a draw? Does Dana still have that kind of affection for him after all the trouble he's caused the UFC? Does Dana owe Jones for silently disappearing for three years without further embarrassing the UFC?
It was already a joke now its just rock bottom
 
Jon probably has dirt on Dana. It's the only reason I can think why.
 
