Jon Jones training with: Gordon Ryan (BJJ), Joe Parker (boxing), Gable Steveson (wrestling)

Jon Jones is friends with all 3 elite athletes and training with them this camp.

Gordon Ryan:
- best jiu jitsu player in the world (2024 adcc champion)
- #1 pound-for-pound jiu jitsu player

Gable Steveson:
- previous best wrestler in the world (2021 tokyo olympics freestyle champion 125kg/275lbs)

Joe Parker:
- #4 heavyweight boxer in the world (after #1 usyk, #2 tyson fury, #3 daniel dubois)
- beat: deontay wilder and zhilei zhang

Does combining the strengths of all 3 specialists mean he is better than Aspinall?
Or does MMA Math not work that way?


MMA skills aren’t transferred like that.

Jones is almost 40 at the end of his career - he pretty much is who he is at this point.

I’m sure it’s helpful to have such elite training partners, but the improvements/skills he’ll get at this stage of the game will be very small.
 
Jones needs all the help he can get, Stipe is on a hell of a winning streak atm.
 
Big Joe Parker seems to help damn near everyone in their camps. really talented boxer.
 
He is already OP as fuck, it's getting scary!
 
These should have been his trainers a long time ago. Wink stopped training the entire jackson camp years ago. Jones mentioned that Wink stopped teaching new skillsets to the fighters and was doing the same routine, and that he was not even training with Wink anymore.

I still think he should have left jacksons a long time ago. He should stay with team Cejudo.
 
