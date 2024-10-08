Jon Jones training with: Gordon Ryan (BJJ), Joe Parker (boxing), Gable Steveson (wrestling)

jackleeb
Jon Jones is friends with all 3 elite athletes and training with them this camp.
Gordon Ryan:
- best jiu jitsu player in the world (2024 adcc champion)
- #1 pound-for-pound jiu jitsu player
Gable Steveson:
- previous best wrestler in the world (2021 tokyo olympics freestyle champion 125kg/275lbs)
Joe Parker:
- #4 heavyweight boxer in the world (after #1 usyk, #2 tyson fury, #3 daniel dubois)
- beat: deontay wilder and zhilei zhang
--------------------------
Does combining the strengths of all 3 specialists mean he is better than Aspinall?
Or does MMA Math not work that way?
