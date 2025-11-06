Except when he's handling Hasbullah then he's got the horny dick energyYou put a self imposed two year gag order on Tom's name and absolutely humiliated yourself running away from him. Talking now somehow makes you look like an even bigger pussy than you did a year ago. Clown dick energy, as usual.
yeah thats just, I don't know. the kid aint even hotExcept when he's handling Hasbullah then he's got the horny dick energy
Francis Ngannou is actually a dangerous, explosive athlete with some real skill though. Tom Aspinall is just a fat guy with a one two. I don’t think you can compare the two.Pretty predictable. It's the typical "hold me back, bro" that he always does after ducking someone. Did the same with Francis after Francis left and he knew the fight couldn't happen. He can't exactly duck someone that hard and then give them tons of praise, so he just wants his fans to think he COULD have beaten them without having to take the risk of trying to do it.
We all knew Jon was coming with it after that..
Thoughts?
He’s British. I’m sorry but there’s not enough infrastructure over there in terms of grappling for me to believe that he is actually a good grappler.Tom’s BJJ is overrated? We didn’t see any of his grappling, just one shot he half committed to most likely get Gane thinking. . Idk how you can draw any conclusions about his grappling from that fight.
Tom is way the fuck faster than Francis and has a BJJ black belt and subbed ranked fighters. Francis is all size and no skill,Francis Ngannou is actually a dangerous, explosive athlete with some real skill though. Tom Aspinall is just a fat guy with a one two. I don’t think you can compare the two.
Well, Jon's 2-0 record at HW doesn't put him on that list either.Jon has beaten people in every aspect of MMA, Tom has not, so he isn't wrong. I want the Gane rematch to happen so Tom loses and we all go back to recognizing the true HW GOATs
He's not wrong.