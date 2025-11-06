  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Jon Jones: Tom Aspinall's "Incredibly OVERRATED" One Trick Pony

Pretty predictable. It's the typical "hold me back, bro" that he always does after ducking someone. Did the same with Francis after Francis left and he knew the fight couldn't happen. He can't exactly duck someone that hard and then give them tons of praise, so he just wants his fans to think he COULD have beaten them without having to take the risk of trying to do it.
 
You put a self imposed two year gag order on Tom's name and absolutely humiliated yourself running away from him. Talking now somehow makes you look like an even bigger pussy than you did a year ago. Clown dick energy, as usual.
 
Except when he's handling Hasbullah then he's got the horny dick energy
 
Francis Ngannou is actually a dangerous, explosive athlete with some real skill though. Tom Aspinall is just a fat guy with a one two. I don’t think you can compare the two.
 
He’s British. I’m sorry but there’s not enough infrastructure over there in terms of grappling for me to believe that he is actually a good grappler.

We know he’s not a Nogueira. We know he’s not a Werdum. If you want to talk wrestling, we know he’s not a Brock Lesnar, or a Cain Velasquez or a DC or a Jon Jones.
 
Tom is way the fuck faster than Francis and has a BJJ black belt and subbed ranked fighters. Francis is all size and no skill,



Before the fight:
"Guys, stop persecuting Jones based on your assumption that he'll talk shit after. He's going through a lot, living his life, mourning his brother. He won't be focused on Tom."

One inevitability later:
"Yeah, but the shit-talking is really actually true, so let me explain why it's ok."

Well, Jon's 2-0 record at HW doesn't put him on that list either.
 
