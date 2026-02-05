Jonjonesgonemad
Jon got kicked in the nuts by Gane and absolutely manhandled him seconds later.Jon Jones have show heart many many times, he might be the biggest piece of shit in the octagon but there is no quitting in that motherfucker.
Could you imagine Tommy boy in a war like Jones did vs Gus, Santos, DC or Reyes? Or if he would have fucked up his toe? Tommy would have been literally crying in the octagon.
Also those injuries have been out of the octagon and he doesn't have the need to milk it or post stupid videos or have his father to talk for him.
Jones is a man, Tommy is an enttitled kid.
What are age problems?Imagine seriously making this thread meanwhile Jones had his arm off torn by Vitor and his toe torn off by the cage against Chael and didn't quit in either fight.
While trying to also compare actually being injured and actually needing surgery for Jon's injuries to Tom's eyes which need neither.
To Jon also being 40 years old and starting to experience old age problems unlike the 32 year old Tom.
Tom fans continue to beclown themselves. When's his "surgery" guys? It was supposed to be mid January. It's the first week of February now.
Yeah, you can say what you want about Jon but you can't take away the heart and 0 quit he has during fights.Jon Jones never quit during a title fight, or any fight for that matter