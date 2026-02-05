  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Jon Jones: "Tom Aspinall is a quitter" meanwhile Jon Jones

Jon Jones have show heart many many times, he might be the biggest piece of shit in the octagon but there is no quitting in that motherfucker.

Could you imagine Tommy boy in a war like Jones did vs Gus, Santos, DC or Reyes? Or if he would have fucked up his toe? Tommy would have been literally crying in the octagon.

Also those injuries have been out of the octagon and he doesn't have the need to milk it or post stupid videos or have his father to talk for him.

Jones is a man, Tommy is an enttitled kid.
 
Imagine seriously making this thread meanwhile Jones had his arm off torn by Vitor and his toe torn off by the cage against Chael and didn't quit in either fight.

While trying to also compare actually being injured and actually needing surgery for Jon's injuries to Tom's eyes which need neither.

To Jon also being 40 years old and starting to experience old age problems unlike the 32 year old Tom.

Tom fans continue to beclown themselves. When's his "surgery" guys? It was supposed to be mid January. It's the first week of February now.
 
Mammothman said:
Jon Jones have show heart many many times, he might be the biggest piece of shit in the octagon but there is no quitting in that motherfucker.

Could you imagine Tommy boy in a war like Jones did vs Gus, Santos, DC or Reyes? Or if he would have fucked up his toe? Tommy would have been literally crying in the octagon.

Also those injuries have been out of the octagon and he doesn't have the need to milk it or post stupid videos or have his father to talk for him.

Jones is a man, Tommy is an enttitled kid.
Click to expand...
Jon got kicked in the nuts by Gane and absolutely manhandled him seconds later.

Tom got poked by Gane and immediately quit, has been in hiding for the last 4 months, refusing to even provide an update when they need to rematch.
 
If Jon Jones is one thing it's tough. Objectively regardless of who I like don't like for whatever reason. Analytically learning from Fights. Part of why Jon is so successful in MMA is cause he is borderline overly tough and never quitting. He proved that all the time. Ripped toe vs Chael. Every fights he never has submissively tendencies, body language or actions. He always comes to win and has a iron will. All the close fights and situations he toughed it out 100%. Yeah only when Thiago punched him he was sort of hey I am too rich let's not brawl let's kick each other dude chill I'm too rich for this, when his mouthpiece fell out. After that he retired for a while. I am big on reading these things. Besides that he always tried to win. That fight too he won a hard battle. His mind is something you can learn from. Physically he isn't even the best. I mean he is in a way, never tired, which is also tied to toughness, when you mentally start quitting you start tiring. For a long guy he is actually very strong at LHW. And insane reach. He also has a fight IQ like GSP. He uses his body type right. Long arms often got less power and he instead uses elbows. Uses diverse techniques. Oblique, roundhouse, teep, elbow, punches, knees. He didn't leave many stones unturned. Just looking at him as the athlete in this sport.
 
jon jones disorder syndrome in 2026?
source.gif
 
He is using it for negotiations. I got arthritis so if I fight one last time I want the White House and a lot of Money. And 100% a favorable match up. Like when he picked retired Stipe.

 
markg171 said:
Imagine seriously making this thread meanwhile Jones had his arm off torn by Vitor and his toe torn off by the cage against Chael and didn't quit in either fight.

While trying to also compare actually being injured and actually needing surgery for Jon's injuries to Tom's eyes which need neither.

To Jon also being 40 years old and starting to experience old age problems unlike the 32 year old Tom.

Tom fans continue to beclown themselves. When's his "surgery" guys? It was supposed to be mid January. It's the first week of February now.
Click to expand...
What are age problems?
 
Jon quit after Reyes fight winch he knew he actually lost and was so shook he quit from the sport and rematch for 3 years
 
