If Jon Jones is one thing it's tough. Objectively regardless of who I like don't like for whatever reason. Analytically learning from Fights. Part of why Jon is so successful in MMA is cause he is borderline overly tough and never quitting. He proved that all the time. Ripped toe vs Chael. Every fights he never has submissively tendencies, body language or actions. He always comes to win and has a iron will. All the close fights and situations he toughed it out 100%. Yeah only when Thiago punched him he was sort of hey I am too rich let's not brawl let's kick each other dude chill I'm too rich for this, when his mouthpiece fell out. After that he retired for a while. I am big on reading these things. Besides that he always tried to win. That fight too he won a hard battle. His mind is something you can learn from. Physically he isn't even the best. I mean he is in a way, never tired, which is also tied to toughness, when you mentally start quitting you start tiring. For a long guy he is actually very strong at LHW. And insane reach. He also has a fight IQ like GSP. He uses his body type right. Long arms often got less power and he instead uses elbows. Uses diverse techniques. Oblique, roundhouse, teep, elbow, punches, knees. He didn't leave many stones unturned. Just looking at him as the athlete in this sport.