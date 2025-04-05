Rumored "Jon Jones to vacate the title in 23 days..

..once he surpasses Stipe Miocic’s record of 784 days for the longest single title reign in the division's history."



i hope it's not true, i thought that JJ was, at least, smart in his career decisions but this'd be the most silly thing i've ever seen in a sport... wwf/wwesque shit.
 
Slightly hilarious and absolutely Jonesish if true. (and a grand "Fuck Dana!" for allowing this to happen, wasting everyone else's time)

Though wasn't Stipe undisputed the whole time? So the reigns cannot really even be compared?
 
I think that's parody account. Similar to NBA Centel which is a parody of NBA Center. He tagged the wrong Helwani account too.
Yeah, I was skeptical as well. Guess we'll find out in 23 days...
 
