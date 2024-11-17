  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jon Jones TKO Stipe Miocic GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,908
Reaction score
49,163
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
 
Stipes reaction time is gone. He tried to block the kick and was 3 seconds too late.
 
Stipes ribcage came in contact with the floating ribs in the back.

ouch
 
So brutal. I wish Stipe a speedy recovery and that he did not sustain any permanent damage. Hopefully he is set up for life and can use the money he earned to enjoy time with his family rather than all these brutal fights and training camps
 
