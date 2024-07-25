Jon Jones, the ForeverWait Champion

I can’t not say Jon is the goat

I can’t not bet on Jon to beat any man who has ever existed.

You can do it your way and I’ll do it mine.

That being said, the dude makes WAYYY too many excuses and has taken way too long to fight. He’s wasting his prime even when he doesn’t have legal problems. The fact that he’s only fought once at heavyweight and it’s been two years is absolutely ridiculous.
But the best is Jon and Jon does PEDs so the best does PEDs dude.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
But the best is Jon and Jon does PEDs so the best does PEDs dude.
You only think Jon is the best because of what he can do when he takes so many PEDs they have to change the rules to accommodate him. Therefore:

circular-reasoning-fallacy.webp
 
Jon just don't understand losses due to DQ illegal blows are not overturned because the rules changed a decade later.
 
Jon waiting years to fight an opponent with 0 wins over the current roster will solidify his greatness even further.
 
