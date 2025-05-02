Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Maybe she was also sociopathicHis mother would be proud?
Does she know he beat the mother of his children?
Does she know he left an injured pregnant woman at the scene of an accident but went back to get his drugs?
You are sufficiently a can poster. You can adjourn nowThis post will sufficiently enrage the haters
His mother is deadHis mother would be proud?
Does she know he beat the mother of his children?
Does she know he left an injured pregnant woman at the scene of an accident but went back to get his drugs?
Logic is not Jon's thingHe says there's a spot, but he says he didn't put up the Stipe poster yet, so there won't be a spot. I get that he's trying to be cute here, but it doesn't work.