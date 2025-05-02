Media Jon Jones teases potential final fight

Sounds a lot like the kids and the gf got the house and he had to move out. He's thanking God and Jesus so something went wrong
 
jeff7b9 said:
His mother would be proud?


Does she know he beat the mother of his children?

Does she know he left an injured pregnant woman at the scene of an accident but went back to get his drugs?
Click to expand...
Maybe she was also sociopathic
 
jeff7b9 said:
His mother would be proud?


Does she know he beat the mother of his children?

Does she know he left an injured pregnant woman at the scene of an accident but went back to get his drugs?
Click to expand...
His mother is dead
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Adamant
Jones' final run - How he should go out....
2
Replies
21
Views
662
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy
Poatan
Pereira would KO Jones Stiff
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Broke Lester
Broke Lester
Intermission
What is it about Aspinall that Jones is afraid of?
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
3K
krelianx
krelianx
M
Jones has a “BLANK CHEQUE” thanks too…
Replies
4
Views
309
Maori
M
Black9
Which UFC Champ Is "DUCKING" The Most? Jones, Merab, or Pereira?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,759
Messages
57,243,250
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top