Jon Jones taunts Tom Aspinall

Ai gonna make quick work of Jon


Let em have it boys
 
Jon Jones was a manufactured champion who's entire career was built on cherry picking MWs and avoiding dangerous fighters and getting favorable match ups by UFC and allowed to cheat and roid. He only got a title shot because Rashad got injured. Anyone he ever beat is retired besides Gane who was exposed as a 1 dimensional fighter with no ground game and not championship material. He's also lost several fights in the eyes of the fans so he doesn't carry some invincible aura or real undefeated status. He has a boring style with no real KOs. Chubby LHW DC is still his best win and he was roided to the gills and suspended. Pathetic "GOAT" LOL
 
PrideNverDies said:
Anyone he ever beat is retired besides Gane who was exposed as a 1 dimensional fighter with no ground game and not championship material.
If Gane isn't champ material because he's 1 dimensional then you could say this same thing about like the whole top 15 at HW apart from Tom. Every one of them has something about them that is a huge weakness.
 
PrideNverDies said:
I agree
Jon Jones was never any good
He only cherry picked the ex-champions and the #1 contenders and cleaned out the division b/c he sux donkey dick
He also only beat DC who was also never any good since he was chubby and was only ever a LHW
Dana would like you to believe that all the people he beat are retired because he has been dominant for so long but it is actually proof that he sux big old penis
 
That was weak af, Jon can do better than that.
 
Söze Aldo said:
I hated Jones way before it was popular :cool: When he hurt my beloved Shogun >< I wished Jon to get hurt in the octagon with obsession you wouldn't believe XD Every fight I was praying that this time would be it... Come on Rashad... Come on Vitor....
Each time that bastard kept winning <{1-11}>
 
Jon jones derangement syndrome has taken over sherdog sheesh!
 
Luthien said:
Huh, most still liked Jones back then, it was only when he developed his reputation for being fake, hypocritical, bad sport, eye poker, vehicular criminality, arrogance, sociopathic behavior, steroids, wife beating, ducking, etc. that people started to dislike and then hate the guy.
 
