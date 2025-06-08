Jon Jones taunts Tom Aspinall

ShaggyDoyle
Wow what a douchebag.
Anyone he ever beat is retired besides Gane who was exposed as a 1 dimensional fighter with no ground game and not championship material.
Dat seminar and appearance money!It's going to be years of this whether the UFC strips him or if he retires. He's just gonna keep the brand going on social media and keep selling seminars and appearances.
Jon Jones was a manufactured champion who's entire career was built on cherry picking MWs and avoiding dangerous fighters and getting favorable match ups by UFC and allowed to cheat and roid. He only got a title shot because Rashad got injured. Anyone he ever beat is retired besides Gane who was exposed as a 1 dimensional fighter with no ground game and not championship material. He's also lost several fights in the eyes of the fans so he doesn't carry some invincible aura or real undefeated status. He has a boring style with no real KOs. Chubby LHW DC is still his best win and he was roided to the gills and suspended. Pathetic "GOAT" LOL
100% done, he'll always be remembered as a fraud now. He won't ever recover from this, the dude will crash and burn hard after he's retired for good.Insecure loser behaviour. He has trashed his legacy.
I hated Jones way before it was popular When he hurt my beloved Shogun >< I wished Jon to get hurt in the octagon with obsession you wouldn't believe XD Every fight I was praying that this time would be it... Come on Rashad... Come on Vitor....
Huh, most still liked Jones back then, it was only when he developed his reputation for being fake, hypocritical, bad sport, eye poker, vehicular criminality, arrogance, sociopathic behavior, steroids, wife beating, ducking, etc. that people started to dislike and then hate the guy.I hated Jones way before it was popular When he hurt my beloved Shogun >< I wished Jon to get hurt in the octagon with obsession you wouldn't believe XD Every fight I was praying that this time would be it... Come on Rashad... Come on Vitor....
Each time that bastard kept winning