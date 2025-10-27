Aspinall tapped really quickly to a heel hook, not an ankle lock, which is a huge difference--a heel hook will tear up your knee with the slightest bit of cranking, which is why Paul Harris was made persona non grata in the UFC--and, of course, that was over a decade ago and had no bearing on any assessment of Aspinall as a fighter in 2025. I don't particularly care about Jones not taking the Aspinall fight--I'd have liked to see the fight, but to the extent that things dragged on that's because of Jones wanting the Poatan fight and the UFC not giving him a hard no and telling Jones right after the Miocic fight that it was Aspinall next or getting stripped of the title, meaning it's mostly the UFC's fault--but his whiny, bratty, particularly stupid trolling is really fucking tiresome, especially when directed against a fighter Jones avoided.