Media Jon Jones talks about Tom Aspinall's pre-UFC submission loss: "He tapped quickly... that lets me know a lot about him."

Jon always talks like an ex-girlfriend when it comes to Tom. Still, he definitely had a lot of heart, that i can't deny.
 
Aspinall blew his load because he can barely fight for more than 5 minutes, gets put in a heel hook, offers zero defense, no attempt to escape, just immediately taps. Nothings changed.
Yeah but that was 10 years ago! Now he has the cardio of Merab, the wrestling of Khabib, and the heart of Big Nog.
 
At least jon has really nailed down the narcissistic unhinged ex gf personality. Has there ever been anyone even remotely as petty in the ufc?
 
Jon Jones fights with fingers poked out with arms poked out trying to jab you in your eyes. And had succeeded in almost every fight eye poking. Not to mention jon Jones has to take roids to add on top of his eye poke heavy game plan. Not to mention Jon vacating the belt as to not fight Tom. All these puss moves tells us everything about the thug pos cheat boi Jon .
 
Hahahahahaha Tom really is living in this guy's head rent free ..

If he truly didn't care about Tom he wouldn't have said shit, just enjoy the shitstorm.

Just really such a shame he couldn't go and collect a free 30 million by fighting this "quitter"
 
Aspinall tapped really quickly to a heel hook, not an ankle lock, which is a huge difference--a heel hook will tear up your knee with the slightest bit of cranking, which is why Paul Harris was made persona non grata in the UFC--and, of course, that was over a decade ago and had no bearing on any assessment of Aspinall as a fighter in 2025. I don't particularly care about Jones not taking the Aspinall fight--I'd have liked to see the fight, but to the extent that things dragged on that's because of Jones wanting the Poatan fight and the UFC not giving him a hard no and telling Jones right after the Miocic fight that it was Aspinall next or getting stripped of the title, meaning it's mostly the UFC's fault--but his whiny, bratty, particularly stupid trolling is really fucking tiresome, especially when directed against a fighter Jones avoided.
 
And yet baby back bitch Jon Jones still avoided the fight, like a true loser. Just sit and talk shit from the safety of a studio.
why would he fight a bum the man has like 17 title wins
he should fight a true champion in alex

sounds like your not a full grown man with a fully grown brain 😂
 
I think Jones is the GOAT but he is just talking shit here.. lol Tom isn't a quitter no matter what the degenerates who are mad at him for losing them money say
The fight ended in a no contest. Nobody made or lost anything.
 
