Rumored Jon Jones: stipe is my last fight

"Fun fact, after this year, Jon Jones will never have to work again," Jones said regarding his future in the sport. "Retired at age 37. Winning."

I'm not surprised. Who knows how much damage that injury did to him. He might not even beat Stipe.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Jones retiring from fighting so he can rescue more cats from burning buildings, and giving gifts to children. A true role model and inspiration
You and onlyhereforattachments are the best Jones fans on the site. If this turns out to be true then commiserations but at least, as you've pointed out, this frees up some time for Jon to continue his saintly deeds lol
 
Domitian said:
I'm not surprised. Who knows how much damage that injury did to him. He might not even beat Stipe.
He was tackling rugby players 2 months later...he definitely didn't tear his muscle off the bone sir.
Takes 8 months just to heal nevermind having the range of motion it takes to tackle someone.

Im no Eddie Bravo but look into it lol.
 
If he did say that, he's trolling and dumbasses will fall for it.
 
I have a feeling Jones gonna end up working again. It may not be as a fighter, but he's probably gonna work. Only 37 years old, and a coke habit and all kinds of bonds to pay? He'll work again.
 
