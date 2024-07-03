I’ve been saying this during the build up to 303… every culture has their spiritual belief(s). In the Western world, it’s very much Jon’s Jesus (or at least used to be in decades past)…Then again, maaaaybe quite not Jon’s version of Jesus. In other parts, it is as varied from Charmins (Dana’s words, not mine) to multi-armed elephant god… don’t know why Jiri made Alex’s spiritual beliefs into some uniquely extraordinary power. According to Jon, JC trumps indigenous beliefs… Wouldn’t Jiri be just as confident his spiritual beliefs can overcome whatever Alex’s is? Seems like that’s how a decent number of religious/spiritual people think - “my god can beat up your god.”