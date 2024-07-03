  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jon Jones Speaks On Magic And Spirit Channeling In fights

After Alex KOed Jiri and Jones finishes old man Stipe, Jon vs Pereira is the fight to make. Only a born again true Christian can stand up to the evil magic that is fuelling Poatan's dark run over the LHW division.

This is the biggest fight to make in the UFC right now, and would represent not only a great battle in the material world but also a battle in the spiritual realm as well. Jon could prove that Jesus Christ is the ultimate power that reigns over everything else in the universe.
 
BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said:
Poetic, lol
 
AMEN

The GOAT has shown spoken. Bones knows.

caa435de47b57f611a5c085eb336bec6.jpg


Alex the evil jaguar and his spirits are no match for the Christian champ
 
I speak Jon Jones’s language.

-Spirit channeling = drinking alcohol
-Magic = cocaine
-weird energies = hangover/comedown
-Looking certain opponent in the eyes = looking at his baby mama
-Jesus Christ is King = Please ignore all the bad stuff I’ve done and just focus on my success.
 
I’ve been saying this during the build up to 303… every culture has their spiritual belief(s). In the Western world, it’s very much Jon’s Jesus (or at least used to be in decades past)…Then again, maaaaybe quite not Jon’s version of Jesus. In other parts, it is as varied from Charmins (Dana’s words, not mine) to multi-armed elephant god… don’t know why Jiri made Alex’s spiritual beliefs into some uniquely extraordinary power. According to Jon, JC trumps indigenous beliefs… Wouldn’t Jiri be just as confident his spiritual beliefs can overcome whatever Alex’s is? Seems like that’s how a decent number of religious/spiritual people think - “my god can beat up your god.”
 
