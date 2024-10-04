Media Jon Jones shows off new muscular physique; jokingly admits to steroid use

Tbf he's saying people's online comments shifted from him being fat to him being on steroids

He is a steroid and eye poke cheat though
 
Me? Using steroids? Pshh. Haha. I love it. Hilarious. Ridiculous. Impossible. Perish the thought. Too funny. You guys kill me.
 
I thought everyone made fun of him for being on steroids when he got caught using steroids.
 
I can see the self admitted steroid use has stretched out his nipples. They have to be at least 3-4 centimeters long. It has to be that or from chest feeding the homeless.
 
Lol. Jones trolling but funny how he accidentally has said he as on steroids a couple times. And when he popped for "dick pills" he accidentally provided a wrong invoice that include clomiphene which is what he popped for.
 
1. It's possible to be both fat AND on steroids
2. You've done so many steroids that your body is permanently pulsing roids through your system even when you take your brief breaks from steroids.
3. You're on steroids
 
He's been talking about moving up for so long. Took him 10years+ to achieve this. Took him so long that he now has only one fight left before retiring. Goat shit.
 
So, Jon waits forever to move to HW and finally shows up pudgy and soft but lands a tailor made opponent in a vacant title fight. Wins said title, start prepping for a BS defense against Sleepy, tears a pec, delaying the fight a year and leaving minimal time for heavy weight training, and is now jacked a month out??

Not even a little bit suspicious.

Totally natty.
 
Just hard work, eat cleaning and terminating USADA. Jon Jones if anything should be thanking Conor McGregor
 
Those are not muscles developed from steroids. Those are muscles from carrying and handing out Bibles to the public and helping carrying groceries for elderly people. Jones bless

Three cases under each arm. GOAT
 
So, Jon waits forever to move to HW and finally shows up pudgy and soft but lands a tailor made opponent in a vacant title fight. Wins said title, start prepping for a BS defense against Sleepy, tears a pec, delaying the fight a year and leaving minimal time for heavy weight training, and is now jacked a month out??

Not even a little bit suspicious.

Totally natty.
You got to mention looking like a crack head in his fight against DC 2. Jon couldn't complete his estrogen blocking cycle because USDA was breathing down his back
 
