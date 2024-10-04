koa pomaikai
Anyone who posts pics of Jon's body is gay just like Jon. Sorry to TS but it's just facts.How much is Jones paying you idiots to keep spamming this shit?
Three cases under each arm. GOAT
Those are not muscles developed from steroids. Those are muscles from carrying and handing out Bibles to the public and helping carrying groceries for elderly people. Jones bless
So, Jon waits forever to move to HW and finally shows up pudgy and soft but lands a tailor made opponent in a vacant title fight. Wins said title, start prepping for a BS defense against Sleepy, tears a pec, delaying the fight a year and leaving minimal time for heavy weight training, and is now jacked a month out??
Not even a little bit suspicious.
Totally natty.