Jon Jones shocked, and tripped

That little dude got closer to besting Jon than Tom ever will 🤬🤬🤬

And, that was a pretty slick exchange, both how close it came and how Jon recovered
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
That little dude got closer to besting Jon than Tom ever will 🤬🤬🤬

And, that was a pretty slick exchange, both how close it came and how Jon recovered
Click to expand...

Of course, Tom has no chance of beating Jones... since Jones is too much of a pussy to get into the ring with him.

You conveniently left that part out though.

<NewGina>
 
Epsteins Guard said:
Of course, Tom has no chance of beating Jones... since Jones is too much of a pussy to get into the ring with him.

You intentionally left that bait out though, which I fell for! 🥺
Click to expand...
Correct, I knew someone would see a cheeky Jon joke and start with the name calling. Thanks for being so predictably emotional
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Correct, I knew someone would see a cheeky Jon joke and start with the name calling. Thanks for being so predictably emotional
Click to expand...

It was obviously bait and I'll always call Jon Jones a pussy whenever I get a chance, don't need bait for that, buddeh. So not sure where you're getting "emotional" from, but maybe you should change your tampons if MMA forums ever make you emotional.
 
Epsteins Guard said:
It was obviously bait and I'll always call Jon Jones a pussy whenever I get a chance, don't need bait for that, buddeh. So not sure where you're getting "emotional" from, but maybe you should change your tampons if MMA forums ever make you emotional.
Click to expand...

I would love to see a video of you confronting Jon at some meet-and-greet and calling him a pussy to his face, if you get the chance that is. Maybe you can visit him in Thailand.
 
TITS said:
I would love to see a video of you confronting Jon at some meet-and-greet and calling him a pussy to his face, if you get the chance that is. Maybe you can visit him in Thailand.
Click to expand...

Now THIS is what getting emotional on an MMA forum looks like <Dany07>


Cmon buddy, don't be a little bitch. You been around too long to let people see you like this. Man up, girlfriend. Jones fans just bodying themselves already in this thread <lmao><lmao><lmao>
 
Epsteins Guard said:
Now THIS is what getting emotional on an MMA forum looks like <Dany07>


Cmon buddy, don't be a little bitch. You been around too long to let people see you like this. Man up, girlfriend. Jones fans just bodying themselves already in this thread <lmao><lmao><lmao>
Click to expand...

You're the one getting all rustled and wadded up every time a Jones thread gets posted, everyone else is just talking casually. There's no Jones fans left here, you're just too far on the spectrum to realize that. Why are you posting from an alt account?
 
TITS said:
You're the one getting all rustled and wadded up every time a Jones thread gets posted, everyone else is just talking casually. There's no Jones fans left here, you're just too far on the spectrum to realize that. Why are you posting from an alt account?
Click to expand...
This dude is a fucking clown. Seriously one of the worse in here. He talked about a 12 year old kid getting touched by his dad and shit trying to insult me back.

Like serious? For that shit to go through someones head is sick! Low life kinda thoughts.

He thinks about Jones all day long and just trolls the Jones threads because he has nothing else to do with his fucking time.

Not surprised with a poster name like his. Dude is a piece of shit just don’t bother with that clown.

PS - he is getting crushed in this thread LMAO it’s good to see, keep up the good work boys.
 
Epsteins Guard said:
Of course, Tom has no chance of beating Jones... since Jones is too much of a pussy to get into the ring with him.

You conveniently left that part out though.
Click to expand...
"Into the ring?" Goddamn, you must have both feet and at least half a frontal lobe in the grave if you think of MMA as being fought in the ring.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,065
Messages
57,377,141
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top