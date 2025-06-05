Jon Jones shocked, and tripped

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Or shook depending on how you see it.
He is lucky them guys are so small compared to him.
That little dude got closer to besting Jon than Tom ever will
And, that was a pretty slick exchange, both how close it came and how Jon recovered
Correct, I knew someone would see a cheeky Jon joke and start with the name calling. Thanks for being so predictably emotionalOf course, Tom has no chance of beating Jones... since Jones is too much of a pussy to get into the ring with him.
You intentionally left that bait out though, which I fell for!
Correct, I knew someone would see a cheeky Jon joke and start with the name calling. Thanks for being so predictably emotional
It was obviously bait and I'll always call Jon Jones a pussy whenever I get a chance, don't need bait for that, buddeh. So not sure where you're getting "emotional" from, but maybe you should change your tampons if MMA forums ever make you emotional.
I would love to see a video of you confronting Jon at some meet-and-greet and calling him a pussy to his face, if you get the chance that is. Maybe you can visit him in Thailand.
Now THIS is what getting emotional on an MMA forum looks like
Cmon buddy, don't be a little bitch. You been around too long to let people see you like this. Man up, girlfriend. Jones fans just bodying themselves already in this thread
This dude is a fucking clown. Seriously one of the worse in here. He talked about a 12 year old kid getting touched by his dad and shit trying to insult me back.You're the one getting all rustled and wadded up every time a Jones thread gets posted, everyone else is just talking casually. There's no Jones fans left here, you're just too far on the spectrum to realize that. Why are you posting from an alt account?
"Into the ring?" Goddamn, you must have both feet and at least half a frontal lobe in the grave if you think of MMA as being fought in the ring.Of course, Tom has no chance of beating Jones... since Jones is too much of a pussy to get into the ring with him.
You conveniently left that part out though.