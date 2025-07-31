Jon Jones seems to want to roll the dice with bench trials

Jon Jones scheduled for 2 bench trials related to allegedly leaving the scene of an accident Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has two important court dates upcoming related to the same case after he was accused of leaving the scene of an accident back in February. Court records show Jones is scheduled for a bench trial on Aug. 14 based on the charge of leaving the scene of an...

If this is true Jon Jones is opting to roll the dice on bench trials, rather than plead guilty to the two misdemeanor charges he's facing (leaving the scene of an accident, and use of telephone to threaten). I know it's Yahoo news, but Jon Jones had an arraignment for Leaving the Scene on July 24th, and in the past I believe he has reached plea agreements on charges by the time previous arraignments rolled around. So the fact that we don't have a plea deal yet means he may well be intent on rolling the dice on a bench trial.I must say, I can't see this working out in his favor. Usually a judge will give you a harsher sentence if found guilty, than you would get from reaching a plea deal. Given the police have him dead to rights on his cell phone data (calls to the cops, pings triangulating his phone to the car/accident), I can't see how he will be found innocent.