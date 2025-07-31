  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Jon Jones seems to want to roll the dice with bench trials

Jon Jones scheduled for 2 bench trials related to allegedly leaving the scene of an accident

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has two important court dates upcoming related to the same case after he was accused of leaving the scene of an accident back in February. Court records show Jones is scheduled for a bench trial on Aug. 14 based on the charge of leaving the scene of an...
If this is true Jon Jones is opting to roll the dice on bench trials, rather than plead guilty to the two misdemeanor charges he's facing (leaving the scene of an accident, and use of telephone to threaten). I know it's Yahoo news, but Jon Jones had an arraignment for Leaving the Scene on July 24th, and in the past I believe he has reached plea agreements on charges by the time previous arraignments rolled around. So the fact that we don't have a plea deal yet means he may well be intent on rolling the dice on a bench trial.

I must say, I can't see this working out in his favor. Usually a judge will give you a harsher sentence if found guilty, than you would get from reaching a plea deal. Given the police have him dead to rights on his cell phone data (calls to the cops, pings triangulating his phone to the car/accident), I can't see how he will be found innocent.
 
Cell phone data can absolutely be contested in court. If Jon's team is worth a shit, they'll surely higher their own expert.
Yeah I'm not sure the prosecution would have enough solid evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt.

Unless theres some ring door cameras or CCTV of John fleeing the scene that we don't know about.
 
Yeah I'm not sure the prosecution would have enough solid evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt.

Unless theres some ring door cameras or CCTV of John fleeing the scene that we don't know about.
Bro they have him dead to rights.

They have independent witnesses that saw him flee the scene, from the driver's side door. They have his cell phone pings for his personal phone triangulated traveling with the vehicle until the crash, and then fleeing on foot. They have that same phone with Jon Jones calling the passenger in the car and threatening the cop. Voice analysis is a thing, and it can easily prove Jon Jones was talking on the phone. Jon himself admitted it was him on the phone (in a now deleted tweet).

Unless Jon's lawyer can find a technicality to get some evidence thrown out, it's an open and shut case.
 
Dude has priors

Prosecutors might not be willing to accept a plea that doesn’t include jail time
I think you're exactly right. I'm pretty sure the plea deal being offered includes jail time, and Jon doesn't want to accept it.
 
He should change his nickname from Bones to The Flash, They way he always leaves the scene so quick🏃‍♂️💨
 
Bro they have him dead to rights.

They have independent witnesses that saw him flee the scene, from the driver's side door. They have his cell phone pings for his personal phone triangulated traveling with the vehicle until the crash, and then fleeing on foot. They have that same phone with Jon Jones calling the passenger in the car and threatening the cop. Voice analysis is a thing, and it can easily prove Jon Jones was talking on the phone. Jon himself admitted it was him on the phone (in a now deleted tweet).

Unless Jon's lawyer can find a technicality to get some evidence thrown out, it's an open and shut case.
So why would he go to trial then?
 
So why would he go to trial then?
His lawyers might have a plan. Who knows, maybe the woman was driving and they can prove it. Maybe the arresting officers have a questionable past themselves and their paperwork/records are subpar.

Maybe Jon will pull a few strings and follow through on the threats he made.
 
