Jon Jones says Rashad Evans was the hardest he's ever been hit.

CombatSports55
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 10, 2025
- Messages
- 118
- Reaction score
- 155
Fun fact
I dunno man. If you look at clip, after Rashad connects the baseball pitcher style overhand right, you can see Jones legs and knees buckle for moment.Don't believe him
Rashad was fuckin legendary.
Brad Imes vs Rashad was such a slobberknocker.
Many classics came from Rashad, win or lose.
I remember sitting there thinking Machida was gonna keep tagging him all fight...machida was tagging him up pretty good for a while. gus too. if he were bein real he'd say reyes probably though
Jon went psycho on Machida in R2 Just marched him down ruthlessly and just shut that flashy stuff down. Sheer violenceI remember sitting there thinking Machida was gonna keep tagging him all fight...
I was really salty after it but it really was a great fight. Jones just dropping him on the ground after was brutal lolJon went psycho on Machida in R2 Just marched him down ruthlessly and just shut that flashy stuff down. Sheer violence
Rashad might have landed the harder one punch , but Gus and Reyes gave him a beating he'll never forget.
Iirc, Machida was beating him to the punch and tagging him until Jon got the TD pretty early in the 2nd and cut him in a bad spot with an elbow that was bleeding into his eye, and Machida started rushing and making a bunch of mistakes after that.I remember sitting there thinking Machida was gonna keep tagging him all fight...