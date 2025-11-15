Jon Jones says Rashad Evans was the hardest he's ever been hit.

AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
Don't believe him
Click to expand...
I dunno man. If you look at clip, after Rashad connects the baseball pitcher style overhand right, you can see Jones legs and knees buckle for moment.

Rashad might not be the hardest puncher he's ever fought but in terms of the most flush he's ever been hit while off guard it looks pretty believable.
 
CasualBot said:
Rashad was fuckin legendary.

Brad Imes vs Rashad was such a slobberknocker.

Many classics came from Rashad, win or lose.
Click to expand...

I feel Rashad is highly underated.

Before Machida he seemed unstoppable.

That Imes fight was a David vs Goliath slobberknocker as you said.

Like all of Jones opponents, it was downhill after the loss, but prior to that, he was a beast
 
I mean he looked pretty bad when he was in hospital after the Gus fight.

He said he couldn't even wipe his own ass after that one and his coach had to help.
images


tumblr_mtl1caYjNE1rge74zo1_500.jpg
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Rashad might have landed the harder one punch , but Gus and Reyes gave him a beating he'll never forget.
Click to expand...

Reyes didn't give him a beating. You can argue that he won the fight, but it wasn't a beating.

Gus did beat him up, but that was a mutual beating. The Reyes fight was pretty bland and certainly not a beating by either part.
 
Might be right. The overhand and headkick Rashad landed were probably the hardest individual shots Jones has been hit with. I don't think he was necessarily in a bad position for either to land as hard as they could have though.

Just Creed said:
I remember sitting there thinking Machida was gonna keep tagging him all fight...
Click to expand...
Iirc, Machida was beating him to the punch and tagging him until Jon got the TD pretty early in the 2nd and cut him in a bad spot with an elbow that was bleeding into his eye, and Machida started rushing and making a bunch of mistakes after that.
 
I remember him saying Gus & Santos were the hardest he's ever been hit?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,735
Messages
58,456,910
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top