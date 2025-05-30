Jon Jones says it takes 20 of him to beat a gorilla

Is he still talking about fighting a gorilla? I bet he didn't say anything about unifying the belt did he? This guy is worthless at this point
 
I think it's fair, if 20 Jon Jonises can duck the gorilla's strikes like one Jon jones ducks a Tom Aspinall fight... it's a wash
 
He's obviously being humble lol Jones def thinks he can beat a gorilla on his own I bet
 
who is this kid, he got 14 mil views on his chanell while interviewing mma goats, american presidents and A list rappers. Is he a rich kid ? This seems relationships, not grass roots. Really low numbers for those top names.

EDit : so googled he is a tik toker. Which is a lame platform.
 
Why would the guy with the actual belt care about uniting it with the interim belt, beyond the interim-holder being the top contender?

No one with an actual championship belt has ever sat around, feeling wistful and unfulfilled, wishing they had an interim title, too.

The desire to unify only matters to the interim holder. And a portion of the fan base. But not the actual champ.
 
how many prep months does he get for juicing, practicing eye-poking an ape and most importantly will there be any sniff-able substances provided for pre-game optimization? if all those are yes then probably only 4 or 5...
 
Yes. Anyone who holds a belt should just...not fight. That's what the belt represents. The ability to sit there and pretend the sport is about fighting other top tier fighters but not fight them. Especially when one has very clearly separated himself from the pack as the other top guy. Do not fight him, pretend your "actual" championship belt means you no longer have to actually defend it vs the top challenger.

What the actual fuck LMAO.
 
