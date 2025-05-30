Jon Jones says it takes 20 of him to beat a gorilla

fries in the bag
do you agree?
Trick question...How many Jon Jones does it take to fight Aspinall, let alone beat him?
Why would the guy with the actual belt care about uniting it with the interim belt, beyond the interim-holder being the top contender?Is he still talking about fighting a gorilla? I bet he didn't say anything about unifying the belt did he? This guy is worthless at this point
Why would the guy with the actual belt care about uniting it with the interim belt, beyond the interim-holder being the top contender?
No one with an actual championship belt has ever sat around, feeling wistful and unfulfilled, wishing they had an interim title, too.
The desire to unify only matters to the interim holder. And a portion of the fan base. But not the actual champ.