markantony20 said: It’s odd Jon is so reluctant to fight Tom because he would have a very good chance of winning that fight imo. Click to expand...

The long layoff and the fact that the Gane fight was so short makes it hard to gauge where Jon is at right now. Though based off his last 3 performances at LHW, i'd say he is long passed his prime and I don't see him beating Aspinal.