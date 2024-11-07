  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media *** Jon Jones Says He Won't Fight Tom Aspinall MEGATHREAD ***

POLL: How do you feel about Jones being open to fighting Poatan but not Aspinall?

  • A clear duck to the rightful interim champion. Might as well relinquish the belt

    Votes: 127 74.7%

  • F**k the integrity of the sport. Anything that benefits Jones works for me.

    Votes: 12 7.1%

  • Hurry up and f**king retire.

    Votes: 31 18.2%
  • Total voters
    170
MOD Edit: We have too many threads in the past few days about Jon Jones NOT wanting to fight Aspinall. Hence, it's all compiled to this Megathread. All future topics related to this story will also be merged here. Carry on with the discussion, sherbros.

Him saying he'd fight Alex knowing it's a far easier matchup sounds like a dodge to me..
Thoughts?

"







 
markantony20 said:
It’s odd Jon is so reluctant to fight Tom because he would have a very good chance of winning that fight imo.
The long layoff and the fact that the Gane fight was so short makes it hard to gauge where Jon is at right now. Though based off his last 3 performances at LHW, i'd say he is long passed his prime and I don't see him beating Aspinal.
 
