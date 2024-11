Anderson has the skillset to be the champion but it would be more competitive. MW as a whole are better now and they are also bigger. I don't believe they are more naturally talented. I just think they earn more and can train better. The LHW guys I would say are less skilled than MW but they are so big nowadays.



I think Silva would probably move down to 170 vs moving up to LHW. The PI also takes care of nutrition nowadays instead of the weird weight gurus during Silva's time.