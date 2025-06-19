Media Jon Jones: "Right now I could really care less about fighting"

Technically this means he cares. Could be a small amount of caring or it could be weighing heavily on his mind.
caring_continuum.png
 
Sucks that UFC are just helpless bystanders in this unfair situation. Not like they have absolute control over the belts and could've avoided this a year ago or anything.
 
Jon Jones proving again to be a Cow-itt.

Nuttin' but a phukken scumbag cow-itt.

LEGACY - "Brand" - Dana-Glazed-BoyToy-POS-Cow-itt
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Sucks that UFC are just helpless bystanders in this unfair situation. Not like they have absolute control over the belts and could've avoided this a year ago or anything.
Click to expand...
True but there is still an individual level of responsibility.

This notion that somehow Jon is absolved of responsibility because the UFC aren't stripping him is a propaganda talking point put out by brain dead mental midgets.
 
At what point is Dana going to remember he’s a man?

He’s getting cucked on the daily by Jones’ public words (Not actually cucked as in the real definition.. But it’s a term Sherdog will understand).

What an impotent clown.

He literally appears to be Jones’ BITCH.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
True but there is still an individual level of responsibility.

This notion that somehow Jon is absolved of responsibility because the UFC aren't stripping him is a propaganda talking point put out by brain dead mental midgets.
Click to expand...

I don't think the responsibility of the fighters in any way supersedes the responsibility of the promotion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IceCold ADCC
Jon Jones is punching the air right now
2
Replies
35
Views
982
Captain Herb
Captain Herb
S
Media Jon Jones all but confirms he is going to fight Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
3K
Alacran
Alacran
Koya
Media Jon Jones : “Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements.”
2
Replies
29
Views
903
nonoob
nonoob
Luffy
I don't know if Tom Aspinall really wants to fight JJ
2 3
Replies
45
Views
922
Evbo
Evbo
Captain Herb
News Jones Doesn't Care if He Gets Stripped, Will Continue to Monetize "Amazing Brand", Dana Shoulda Told Y'all (I'm not fighting)
8 9 10
Replies
184
Views
5K
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,049
Messages
57,446,422
Members
175,718
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top