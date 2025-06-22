Jon Jones retired because he is terrified of Tom Aspinall, lets be honest

Still seeing this argument pop up - Jon isn't scared of Tom.

Let's be honest.

Tom retired Jon with out even fighting him, because Jones is absolutely terrified of the guy.

Where were these games when it came to fighting already retired 40+ Stipe or couldn't wrestle a middle school child Gane?

Jon Jones retired in absolute fear of Aspinall.
 
Jon retired because he doesn't care about fighting anymore. He only cares about cocaine, booze, ladyboys and shrooms.
 
He retired because he got a new job:

Screenshot_20250621_235024_Gallery.jpg


He's now a Doctor at McGregor Sleep.
 
Big mistake to avoid Tom imo. People will remember this rather than the remarkable things he did at LHW.

A lot of fans come into the sport very late, they will see him picking on 60 year old Stipe and avoiding tom, you are only as good as your last fights they say
 
MMA fans are retarded then.
 
This is true.
 
They'll remember both, but it's definitely a very big mark against him now when it comes to GOAT talk.

He's still LHW goat but will likely never be seen as more than that because of the cowardly way he approached HW and ducking Francis and Tom whilst trying to keep his half of the HW title without fighting to defend it
 
Jon would have never been champ or even moved to heavyweight if Ngannou never left. Jon is a lucky man. His entire run at heavy was fraudulent.
 
