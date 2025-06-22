Jon Jones retired because he is terrified of Tom Aspinall, lets be honest

SuperAlly
Still seeing this argument pop up - Jon isn't scared of Tom.
Let's be honest.
Tom retired Jon with out even fighting him, because Jones is absolutely terrified of the guy.
Where were these games when it came to fighting already retired 40+ Stipe or couldn't wrestle a middle school child Gane?
Jon Jones retired in absolute fear of Aspinall.
