Media Jon Jones Responds to Retirement Criticism

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
110,938
Reaction score
204,164
gettyimages-2185190137.jpg

Jon Jones recently hit back at those slamming him for retiring.

Considered the MMA GOAT, Jones’ retirement was unceremonious to say the least. The youngest ever to become a UFC champ, Jones had a legendary run as the light heavyweight title holder until 2020. While his legacy has been marred by personal issues and drug test failures, no one can take away from his dominance inside the Octagon.

Jones returned after a three-year hiatus in 2023 and made easy work of Ciryl Gane to win the heavyweight title. He was then scheduled to defend the title against Stipe Miocic but was forced out due to an injury. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall became the interim champ by beating Sergei Pavlovich, and he then defended the interim title against Curtis Blaydes. However, Jones remained adamant about fighting Miocic, whom he defeated at UFC 309 in November 2024. Since that victory, Bones appeared uninterested in a fight against Aspinall, a saga which kept the heavyweight division on hold.

This led to widespread criticism and an online petition to strip Jones of the title that garnered nearly 200,000 signatures. The ordeal ended at a post-fight presser at UFC Baku last weekend, when Dana White announced Jones’ retirement. However, the criticism hasn’t stopped, as fans continue to slam Jones for depriving them of the fight they wanted and wasting a year of Aspinall’s career.

'Bones' Proud to Control His Own Destiny​



Jones responded, saying the critics are unhappy with him for retiring while he was still “dominating.” Jones posted a picture of himself with other UFC champs from the last decade, all of whom are now retired, most of long before “Bones.”

"I guess everybody else gets to retire - just not when you’re still dominating. Funny how that works,” Jones wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Forget personal goals, forget business ventures. Some folks really believe you should fight until they say you’ve had enough. Wild. Imagine thinking a grown man shouldn’t control his own destiny.”

READ HERE





@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
<BidenShutIt>


So much for “riding off into the sunset”

Completely destroyed his legacy

Also, you can’t be the goat if you didn’t play by the same rules as those who came before you. What I mean by that is Anderson, MM, Aldo, GSP, Fedor they all fought the best. None of them ducked an obvious contender like Jones.
 
As long as he is happy. I wish he can avoid prison for as long as possible. Those inmates are not ready.
 
Marko Polo said:
<BidenShutIt>


So much for “riding off into the sunset”

Completely destroyed his legacy

Also, you can’t be the goat if you didn’t play by the same rules as those who came before you. What I mean by that is Anderson, MM, Aldo, GSP, Fedor they all fought the best. None of them ducked an obvious contender like Jones.
Click to expand...
Jones did not do much at HW, but at LHW he is far and away the GOAT. He ducked nobody in that division. GSP was gifted a MW title shot, then immediately retired instead of fighting a legit contender.
 
This man’s ability to perform mental gymnastics never ceases to amaze me
 
Marko Polo said:
<BidenShutIt>


So much for “riding off into the sunset”

Completely destroyed his legacy

Also, you can’t be the goat if you didn’t play by the same rules as those who came before you. What I mean by that is Anderson, MM, Aldo, GSP, Fedor they all fought the best. None of them ducked an obvious contender like Jones.
Click to expand...
so salty
 
Michael Wetzel said:
Jones did not do much at HW, but at LHW he is far and away the GOAT. He ducked nobody in that division. GSP was gifted a MW title shot, then immediately retired instead of fighting a legit contender.
Click to expand...

He had many events cancelled for many different reasons. Maybe he just wasn’t feeling up to it? He’s proven with Ngannou and Aspinall that it’s in his blood.

He also ducked short notice Chael Sonnen and the event had to be cancelled for that as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
5K
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,490
Messages
57,475,834
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top