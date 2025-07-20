Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 112,770
- Reaction score
- 210,441
Just two weeks after calling it a career, “Bones” revealed that he had re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool in hopes of being on a proposed fight card at the White House in 2026. In a recent interview, Jones said that he expected to fight whoever held the UFC heavyweight belt if that event comes to fruition.
While it’s no surprise that UFC CEO Dana White has fielded numerous questions about the White House card since it was announced by President Donald Trump, he has already shut down the chance to engage in any hypothetical matchmaking with the event still so far down the road. However, White did seem doubtful about including Jones in such a landmark occcasion.
“It’s not even about him winning the belt,” White said at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference. “You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”
Jones expressed disappointment in White’s remarks in a post on social media, but it appears as though the former two-division champion will remain ready for a potential UFC return if the opportunity arises.
'Bones' Plans on Staying Ready“I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference,” Jones wrote. “While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next. In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a ‘why’ that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!
“The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment. So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.”
I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.
In a recent interview, I shared that the…
— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025
Jones last appeared at UFC 309, where he defended the heavyweight crown with a third-round stoppage of Stipe Miocic this past November. While a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall was a ready-made booking, Jones appeared disinterested in the fight before his short-lived retirement. Aspinall, who has since been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion, recently revealed that he expects to have his first title defense announced in the near future.
As for Jones, he must still face the legal ramifications stemming from allegedly leaving the scene of an accident earlier this year. He is due in court for a bond arraignment on July 24.
READ HERE
Jon Jones Responds to Dana White’s Reluctance to Put Him on White House Card
Jon Jones’ decision to end his retirement might have been premature.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh