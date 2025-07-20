  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Jon Jones Responds to Dana White’s Reluctance to Put Him on White House Card

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
112,770
Reaction score
210,441
sky-news-trump-ufc_6751065.jpg

Jon Jones’ decision to end his retirement might have been premature.

Just two weeks after calling it a career, “Bones” revealed that he had re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool in hopes of being on a proposed fight card at the White House in 2026. In a recent interview, Jones said that he expected to fight whoever held the UFC heavyweight belt if that event comes to fruition.


While it’s no surprise that UFC CEO Dana White has fielded numerous questions about the White House card since it was announced by President Donald Trump, he has already shut down the chance to engage in any hypothetical matchmaking with the event still so far down the road. However, White did seem doubtful about including Jones in such a landmark occcasion.

“It’s not even about him winning the belt,” White said at the UFC 318 post-fight press conference. “You know how I felt about him. I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”

Jones expressed disappointment in White’s remarks in a post on social media, but it appears as though the former two-division champion will remain ready for a potential UFC return if the opportunity arises.

'Bones' Plans on Staying Ready​

“I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference,” Jones wrote. “While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next. In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a ‘why’ that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!

“The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment. So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.”

I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.

In a recent interview, I shared that the…

— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025
Click to expand...

Jones last appeared at UFC 309, where he defended the heavyweight crown with a third-round stoppage of Stipe Miocic this past November. While a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall was a ready-made booking, Jones appeared disinterested in the fight before his short-lived retirement. Aspinall, who has since been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion, recently revealed that he expects to have his first title defense announced in the near future.

As for Jones, he must still face the legal ramifications stemming from allegedly leaving the scene of an accident earlier this year. He is due in court for a bond arraignment on July 24.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Jon Jones Responds to Dana White’s Reluctance to Put Him on White House Card

Jon Jones’ decision to end his retirement might have been premature.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
I'm glad this guy retired so we don't have to think about him anymore.
 
It's true that Jones is a liability but what does it say about the ufc as a sport that they can't create a proper plan B instead.


not just talking about a backup fighter, more about creating a card so fucking good we wouldn't even care if that flake Jon Asterisk pops again hours ahead of the fight.
 
Not to mention a pending criminal case that could land him in jail.
 
Jon never actually retired, and Dana never actually considered him retired

I guarantee you Dana will let Jon fight someone else

People thinking this whole pathetic, embarassing, fiasco was over with Jon's fake retirement are victims of wishful thinking
 
The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent.

<YeahOKJen>
 
Jon "Patriot oh his country" Jones is not bothered by money and fame, he fights for his country
thus said, Jon's next opponents most likely are:
1. China's threat (Adesanya)
2. Russian threat (MAGAmed Uncle AEW)
3. US healthcare (luigi Marglione)
4. EU refusing to pay for NATO bills (Alexandr Gustaffson 3)
5. Police brutality (Officer Brown rematch)
 
How can he even be remotely concerned about Dana's remarks when Jon of all people knows how many times Dana has inevitably folded over for him?

I love how he just jumps right into his PR statement about fighting for his country and how the fans are all behind him.
He's probably right, between God and Dana he's definitely got someone looking out for him.
 
Maybe they will move the event and let him do turinabol again
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mind Mine
Tinfoil thread: Dana has been angling for a White House card for awhile
Replies
8
Views
270
jeskola
jeskola
TCE
News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
5K
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,274
Messages
57,591,234
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top