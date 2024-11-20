Jon Jones renames KO move in honor of Stipe Miocic

Motivated BJ Penn
Great fighter but he acts likes a professional victim all the time
Jon Jones is the Taylor Swift of MMA
Just the part of how he always acts like a professional victim and how his enabler fans calls everyone else "haters" if they dare call him out on itWhat?! Jon's actually good at what he does, unlike that twiggy mouse bitch who can't sing and doesn't write her own lyrics.
Woodley had fans? I thought they were just GSP hatersTyron Woodley 2.0?