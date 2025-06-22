Did he leave on top?People hate you for leaving on top , but will sh*t on you if you stick around too long and fall...
People love Khabib. People hate Jone for leaving on top of a career full of unprecedented cheating and privilege.People hate you for leaving on top , but will sh*t on you if you stick around too long and fall...
He's definitely a GOAT, but he definitely did NOT leave ontop sadly, as many think Tom can beat him or at least there are legitimate questions.People hate you for leaving on top , but will sh*t on you if you stick around too long and fall...
He left essentially undefeated. He is nearly 40.. Some people were never going to be happy until he lost to someone.Did he leave on top?
The problem is how he left.
He should have retired and never went to HW, then he would retired on top.
None of us cared if he lost, we just wanted him to stop holding a belt hostage he had no intention of defending. Which he did but only when they forced his hand.He left essentially undefeated. He is nearly 40.. Some people were never going to be happy until he lost to someone.
Nobody would’ve hated on him if he retired after Gane lmaoPeople hate you for leaving on top , but will sh*t on you if you stick around too long and fall...
He was clearly trying to negotiate to remain in the UFC (as champ) but not fight Aspinall.Did he leave on top?
The problem is how he left.
He should have retired and never went to HW, then he would retired on top.
I wanted to see him fight Tom also. I think he thought about it.. Got the best offer the UFC was going to make and decided NOT giving this young lion a shot..None of us cared if he lost, we just wanted him to stop holding a belt hostage he had no intention of defending. Which he did but only when they forced his hand.
I just wanted to see him fight Tom tbh or vacate and fight pereira
He left essentially undefeated. He is nearly 40.. Some people were never going to be happy until he lost to someone.
People love Khabib. People hate Jone for leaving on top of a career full of unprecedented cheating and privilege.
On top? Thr 2nd half of his career is a shit show.People hate you for leaving on top , but will sh*t on you if you stick around too long and fall...
That is like saying the last 5-7 years of Lebron's career is "Weak stuff" You have to look at all of it.. Jones owns all the records and this is coming from a huge GSP fan.. Who's coming in and winning the belt at age 23 and just laying waste to 1 HOF fighter after another? He could have quit at 27 and had a GOAT case.. In fact the Jon Anik's of the world called him the GOAT at age 27..He had only 6 wins since he turned 30.
One of them being against Reyes (which he lost)
One of them being against a completely washed Stipe
So only 4 legit wins: Gus, Santos, Gane, Smith
That’s weak stuff.