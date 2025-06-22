News Jon Jones Releases First "OFFICIAL" Statement Post-Retirement Announcement

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
People hate you for leaving on top , but will sh*t on you if you stick around too long and fall...
He's definitely a GOAT, but he definitely did NOT leave ontop sadly, as many think Tom can beat him or at least there are legitimate questions.

The way he handled the situation made it even worse as well.
 
His HW run is irrelevant and nothing more than a few notches on Wikipedia. Which is sad because I wanted to see him fight at HW for a decade.

I think his incredible GOAT fight IQ and strategy would have been super interesting to see fight Tom who had every physical advantage. I think he had a legit chance but obviously he did not
 
Dbreiden83080 said:
He left essentially undefeated. He is nearly 40.. Some people were never going to be happy until he lost to someone.
None of us cared if he lost, we just wanted him to stop holding a belt hostage he had no intention of defending. Which he did but only when they forced his hand.

I just wanted to see him fight Tom tbh or vacate and fight pereira
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
People hate you for leaving on top , but will sh*t on you if you stick around too long and fall...
Nobody would’ve hated on him if he retired after Gane lmao

How anyone could follow the sport longer than a few months and think Jon is getting some unfair rep because of ungrateful fans is beyond me
 
DC celebrating
oiT8ABU.gif
 
FriskyRandy said:
Did he leave on top?

The problem is how he left.

He should have retired and never went to HW, then he would retired on top.
He was clearly trying to negotiate to remain in the UFC (as champ) but not fight Aspinall.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
None of us cared if he lost, we just wanted him to stop holding a belt hostage he had no intention of defending. Which he did but only when they forced his hand.

I just wanted to see him fight Tom tbh or vacate and fight pereira
I wanted to see him fight Tom also. I think he thought about it.. Got the best offer the UFC was going to make and decided NOT giving this young lion a shot..
 
Dbreiden83080 said:
He left essentially undefeated. He is nearly 40.. Some people were never going to be happy until he lost to someone.
He had only 6 wins since he turned 30.

One of them being against Reyes (which he lost)
One of them being against a completely washed Stipe

So only 4 legit wins: Gus, Santos, Gane, Smith

That’s weak stuff.
 
don't ask said:
People love Khabib. People hate Jone for leaving on top of a career full of unprecedented cheating and privilege.
Yup.
People love Khabib because he didn’t use steroids and cheat.
He also dominated his opponents and barely lost any rounds.
Jon has controversial wins and ducked top level competition. He also cheated his ass off.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
He had only 6 wins since he turned 30.

One of them being against Reyes (which he lost)
One of them being against a completely washed Stipe

So only 4 legit wins: Gus, Santos, Gane, Smith

That’s weak stuff.
That is like saying the last 5-7 years of Lebron's career is "Weak stuff" You have to look at all of it.. Jones owns all the records and this is coming from a huge GSP fan.. Who's coming in and winning the belt at age 23 and just laying waste to 1 HOF fighter after another? He could have quit at 27 and had a GOAT case.. In fact the Jon Anik's of the world called him the GOAT at age 27..
 
