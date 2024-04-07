I hate it when people interrupt me and bother me uninvited and unscheduled.



I would probably curse at them too.

Especially if you caught me at the wrong time.



I'm not sure I would threaten their life.

But... maybe.

It's a bit much, but, I get it.



Of all the various Jon Jones incidents, this one is pretty relatable.





"But but they are just doing their job..."



Whatever man. Annoying is annoying.

If you chose to do a job doing annoying shit you are still doing annoying shit.



Just because it is part of the deal of being a fighter doesn't mean it won't be annoying as fuck when some douchebag shows up at your house to make you drop whatever you were doing and have some fucking dork watch you piss in a cup.



Ride your high horses all you want and tell me how you'd be a delight... good for you. Give yourself a nice little pat and the back and a cookie.



That shit would be annoying as fuck.