Media Jon Jones releases a video of him and drug tester

I hate it when people interrupt me and bother me uninvited and unscheduled.

I would probably curse at them too.
Especially if you caught me at the wrong time.

I'm not sure I would threaten their life.
But... maybe.
It's a bit much, but, I get it.

Of all the various Jon Jones incidents, this one is pretty relatable.


"But but they are just doing their job..."

Whatever man. Annoying is annoying.
If you chose to do a job doing annoying shit you are still doing annoying shit.

Just because it is part of the deal of being a fighter doesn't mean it won't be annoying as fuck when some douchebag shows up at your house to make you drop whatever you were doing and have some fucking dork watch you piss in a cup.

Ride your high horses all you want and tell me how you'd be a delight... good for you. Give yourself a nice little pat and the back and a cookie.

That shit would be annoying as fuck.
 
Jones made a joke about "They end up dead" and forgot he is scary as fuck and has a psycho voice that doesnt sound jokey even when he is joking.
 
I read the last two words of the thread title as "drug dealer".
Jones is in my head, Im shook.
 
If you are a professional fighter and know you have random testing, you should expect someone to show up and interrupt you. Completely different from whatever you do.
 
Are they really unvinited? He literally has to willingly accept being in the drug testing pool. Agreeing to random testing at any time.
 
As much as I hate Jones... I don't see anything in that video to indicate hostility or anybody behaving like they are being threatened....
EDIT: and if they showed up while I was throwing a party I would have absolutely said something along the lines of "Are You Fucking Kidding Me?"
 
Maybe someone should explain "random drug testing" to Jones using one syllable words. I guess anything more than that is too complicated.
 
Jon Jones needs to have an octagon installed in his house so he can hide underneath it instead of threatening to kill the drug tester

I agree with everything you said but there's a big difference between "Are you fucking kidding me?" and "I'll fucking kill you"
Wonder what actually went down... Knowing Jones's track record probably nothing good
 
He’s a big enough of a sociopath to know that he has a camera and just committed a crime off camera. What better way to look like you didn’t than to awkwardly embrace people you don’t know, knowing it’d be on camera.

because that isn't the video of the incident. it is a video of them leaving after they had collected a sample.
 
