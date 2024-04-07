BoxerMaurits
Swipe for the video and Jones’ statement:
If you are a professional fighter and know you have random testing, you should expect someone to show up and interrupt you. Completely different from whatever you do.I hate it when people interrupt me and bother me uninvited and unscheduled.
I would probably curse at them too.
I'm not sure I would threaten their life.
But... maybe. It's a bit much, but, I get it.
Of all the various Jon Jones incidents, this one is pretty relatable.
I agree with everything you said but there's a big difference between "Are you fucking kidding me?" and "I'll fucking kill you"As much as I hate Jones... I don't see anything in that video to indicate hostility or anybody behaving like they are being threatened....
EDIT: and if they showed up while I was throwing a party I would have absolutely said something along the lines of "Are You Fucking Kidding Me?"
As much as I hate Jones... I don't see anything in that video to indicate hostility or anybody behaving like they are being threatened....
EDIT: and if they showed up while I was throwing a party I would have absolutely said something along the lines of "Are You Fucking Kidding Me?"