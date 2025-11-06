I thinking some shoop involved here. Rumble couldn't have been that much bigger?Rumble would have KOd roid Bones
I love Rumble as much as the next, but are we really going to pretend that he was the one who would have beat Jones? Based on what?
Sad we didn't get to see that fight. Could've been a war and a true test for Jon's granite chin. Rumble was on a tear.
