Media Jon Jones regrets not being able to share the ring with Rumble Johnson: "I really missed out on that one"

Sad we didn't get to see that fight. Could've been a war and a true test for Jon's granite chin. Rumble was on a tear.

QPYtfXx.jpeg
 
what a time at lhw back then:
john johnes
GOATstuffson
d KFc
Rumble Bumble
Dart Bader
Glover Tuxedo
Shotgun Rua
Channel Sonman
Dan Legserson
Ian Machida Garry
Sugar
 
He ran away because he was terrified of getting ko’d.
For someone that claims to be the best he sure was scared to take on all comers. Chael Sonnen was to big a threat to fight on short notice?
What a bitch.
 
Is Jones a real cowboy

R.I.P. Big R Johnson
 
Would root for Rumble all night. But 90% chance Jones gets the rear naked choke. 10% chance Rumble lands the KO bomb, or 5% chance after all of the Jones eye pokes.
...However, the Jones fighter that showed up and lost(arguably) to Santos and Reyes could have been KOed.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
I love Rumble as much as the next, but are we really going to pretend that he was the one who would have beat Jones? Based on what?
Click to expand...

Based on him having scary KO power and only losing to DC at LHW. When someone has his string of early KOs over top guys, you don't dismiss his chances against anyone.

Would he have been favoured to beat Jones? Of course not...no one was or should be favoured to beat Jon Jones...but acting like Rumble was not a legit threat would be crazy.
 
