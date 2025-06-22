Media Jon Jones Reacts to Retirement: 'These Are Memories I’ll Cherish Forever'

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
110,844
Reaction score
203,741
4847.jpg

Jon Jones addressed his retirement only after Dana White officially announced it.

Jones has been unwilling to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall for over a year. While White teased that the fight was close to being finalized on multiple occasions, it never came to fruition. Fans even signed an online petition to strip Jones of the title as the UFC heavyweight title picture stayed stalled.



However, White started sounding less confident about the booking in a recent interview with Jim Rome. The wait finally ended with White’s announcement at the UFC Baku post-fight presser. White said Jones is officially retired, and Aspinall is promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

“Bones” reacted to the announcement, expressing his gratitude to his friends, teammates, fans, and the UFC for a career that has been etched in history forever. Jones’ statement on social media is as follows:


“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.

“Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person.

’Bones’ Reflects on Retirement Announcement​



“I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter. Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation. To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage.

As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.

“I’m completely overwhelmed right now, I love you guys so much. Thank you.”

Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.

From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to…

— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 22, 2025
Click to expand...

I’m completely overwhelmed right now, I love you guys so much. Thank you.

— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 22, 2025
Click to expand...

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Jon Jones Reacts to Retirement: 'These Are Memories I’ll Cherish Forever'

Jon Jones addressed his retirement only after Dana White officially announced it.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
If only he was as great outside the octagon as he was inside, he would truly be the goat.

Sadly we live in a different timeline.
 
Farewell jones, thanks for the memories. Sure wish you hadn’t handled the last bit of your career like such a douche but whatever, at least tom can actually try to defend the real belt now
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
LHW champ at 23, HW champ at 38, stayed on top the entire time.
Click to expand...
Well not really the entire time, since he was banned for steroids and others had to go in there and beat Rumble for him. Plus the long periods of self imposed exile after losing to Reyes
 
We thank the Hall of Famer for sharing one of his memories.


 
HHJ said:
Well not really the entire time, since he was banned for steroids and others had to go in there and beat Rumble for him. Plus the long periods of self imposed exile after losing to Reyes
Click to expand...
May Rumble RIP but he was mentally fragile and Jones would have done exactly what DC did to him. Made him quit..
 
TryggeTryggvar said:
If only he was as great outside the octagon as he was inside, he would truly be the goat.

Sadly we live in a different timeline.
Click to expand...
If only he was as great inside a ruleset as he was outside a ruleset, he would truly be the goat.

Sadly we live in a timeline where he cheated so much they changed the rules and invented fake science to accommodate him.
 
The guy was the most crooked champ ever in mma and was a 3 time cheat, got gifted 3 decisions that he never deserved because they counted his flicks and taps as significant strikes that's how UFC rigs decisions, also Dana is the one to blame for holding up the division and Tom not being active not really Jones but he is still a cheat and the GOAT not even close.
 
ThaiSexPills said:
He was never on top at HW. But great career overall.
Click to expand...

Champion with a title defense isn't "on top"?

I get that you want to say Aspinall or Ngannou could have beaten him. But they didn't. The only reason to say Jones wasn't at the top of the HW division is subjective speculation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leinster Rugby
News Jones on retirement
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,337
Messages
57,465,108
Members
175,717
Latest member
HeyItsJamison

Share this page

Back
Top