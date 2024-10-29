Kowboy On Sherdog
On Tuesday, the UFC heavyweight champion reached a pre-adjudication agreement to dismiss the misdemeanor charges of assault and interference with communications stemming from that incident. Judge Asra I. Elliott approved the agreement between the defense and prosecutors provided that Jones completes four hours of anger management and avoids legal trouble for the next 90 days. Jones attended the hearing with attorney Christopher Dodd via Zoom.
Jones released a statement on social media shortly after the hearing.
“I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence and enables me to maintain my focus on the upcoming fight,” Jones wrote. “I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to defend my heavyweight title on Nov. 16.”
— BONY (@JonnyBones) October 29, 2024
The case stems from an incident between Jones and agents from Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the UFC’s new anti-doping partner. According to a police report, the drug-testing agent, who was identified as Crystal Martinez, entered Jones’ home on March 30 to collect a sample as part of the UFC’s anti-doping program. Martinez alleged that Jones was cooperative at first but became agitated when he was unable to initially provide a urine sample. When Martinez suggested taking a blood sample instead, Jones threatened to sue, took her phone and began recording Martinez and her co-worker. According to the report, Jones then put the phone in his pocket and got in Martinez’s face.
Martinez told police she was “terrified” but elected to continue with the drug-testing process because she didn’t want to further anger Jones due to potential penalties from the UFC. Jones was eventually able to provide a urine sample, and Martinez obtained her phone during that period. Martinez texted her boss, who was identified as Pierson Laughlin, regarding her concerns but was unwilling to talk to Laughlin because she was afraid Jones “would attack her if he saw her on the phone.”
Jones, meanwhile, responded with a statement of his own where he denied threatening the agents and said that the encounter ended “friendly and amicably.” Jones admitted to police in statement that he was “bothered” by the arrival of the agents and did use profanity during the sample collection process. However, he reiterated that he never threatened anyone during the incident.
Martinez also virtually attended the hearing on Tuesday but did not speak during the proceedings.
Jones is slated to return to action for the first time since March 2023 when he defends his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309
