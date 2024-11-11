  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jon Jones promise a brutal beating to Stipe for the disrespect

jon-jones-bones-chdd27.gif
 
Good luck Jon....youre going to need it. :)
 




This Fool let the marketing hype get to his CTE Gibberish Mumbling head. Call the Goat a Beetch? How dare he?

I found that weird and disrespectful as well. Stipe is a Caucasian hype job. A great white hope and he will be exposed like when Francis slept him easy.



Of course the soy boys have the old man stope cocked n ready to release upon the brutal beat down incoming..
 
I must have missed the part where he called Stipe racist.
 
Ban for your TMZ reaching
 
It's his last fight, he's prolly just trying to get some extra PPV points since he's getting a cut of it
Iz normal
 
Read between the lines. Jones didn't just say he hired fighters to mimic him. He strategically and deliberately said "Black" Fighters.
Anyone who's followed Stipe and listened to his take on political stuff knows what's what.

Jon said what he said for a reason.
 
I think you're racist
 
