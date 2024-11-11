Red Lantern
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 203
- Reaction score
- 1,382
You put any PPV card in a room, Jon's PPV card walks out of that room.PPV numbers must be tracking pretty low.
Stipe is the GOAT HW (in UFC history). He can say whatever the fuck he wants.
This Fool let the marketing hype get to his CTE Gibberish Mumbling head. Call the Goat a Beetch? How dare he?
I found that weird and disrespectful as well. Stipe is a Caucasian hype job. A great white hope and he will be exposed like when Francis slept him easy.
Of course the soy boys have the old man stope cocked n ready to release upon the brutal beat down incoming.
This Fool let the marketing hype get to his CTE Gibberish Mumbling head. Call the Goat a Beetch? How dare he?
I found that weird and disrespectful as well. Stipe is a Caucasian hype job. A great white hope and he will be exposed like when Francis slept him easy.
Of course the soy boys have the old man stope cocked n ready to release upon the brutal beat down incoming.
Read between the lines. Jones didn't just say he hired fighters to mimic him. He strategically and deliberately said "Black" Fighters.I must have missed the part where he called Stipe racist.
I think you're racistRead between the lines. Jones didn't just say he hired fighters to mimic him. He strategically and deliberately said "Black" Fighters.
Anyone who's followed Stipe and listened to his take on political stuff knows what's what.
Jon said what he said for a reason.
Or a complete braindead bluehaired snowflake moron.I think you're racist