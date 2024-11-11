







This Fool let the marketing hype get to his CTE Gibberish Mumbling head. Call the Goat a Beetch? How dare he?



I found that weird and disrespectful as well. Stipe is a Caucasian hype job. A great white hope and he will be exposed like when Francis slept him easy.







Of course the soy boys have the old man stope cocked n ready to release upon the brutal beat down incoming..