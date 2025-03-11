  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Jon Jones praises Conor Mcgregor

Conor changed the sport from the casual/fan interest/business sense.

Jon Jones just straight up dominated the sport in the cage.

Khabib just beat a bunch of strikers who were smaller than him. Too scared to challenge himself by moving up in weight class like real goats do. Then retired way too early. Didn't even finish his career as a champion due to missing weight

 
FrankDux said:
Rent free lol.
 
A disgrace to the UFC, he wasn't funny, or a good fighter
Just a mouth, that the UFC primed against Aldo for $$

In a camp with Lobov, Danis - the UFC picked the weakest for Conor every time. 20 year old Holloway - the fighters enter their prime at 28-35

It was all planned from the start - when Conor talked about Favelas - Dana's face dropped
 
