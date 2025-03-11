koa pomaikai
Real recognize real. Jones never acknowledged Khabib as P4P but the man knows, “There’s only one Conor Mcgregor” despite all the copycats.
Jon Jones rains praise on Conor McGregor under post highlighting Alex Pereira becoming latest to be introduced by Bruce Buffer as ‘The one, the only!’
Jon Jones understands Conor McGregor’s influence in shaping the UFC into the formidable powerhouse it is today.
