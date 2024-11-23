Media Jon Jones posting a photo of himself enjoying a tanning bed or red light therapy

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
5,330
Reaction score
8,186
1732394799730.png

Jones seem to live his life to the fullest, after a well deserved win at ufc 309, what do you think is his plans next ?
 

Attachments

  • 1732394716357.jpeg
    1732394716357.jpeg
    90.9 KB · Views: 4
NoSmilez said:
It's redlight so it's supposed to prevent aging. I don't think it's a standard UV booth. It uses LEDs.

lolol also hair growth.
Click to expand...
Are you using it ? i mean do you do red light therapy ?
 
Jon is into a whole different kind of "red light" therapy🚨💃🏼🚨
[<diva3}<JonesLaugh><{1-16}>
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,072
Messages
56,560,129
Members
175,281
Latest member
GoldenGod

Share this page

Back
Top