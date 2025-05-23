Media Jon Jones on Tom Aspinall being frustrated for being iced out: "Shut your mouth and do what you're told"

I now understand where Jon Jones gets his inspiration

I can’t wait to watch Jon get humbled. He’s so insufferable.

Either Tom humbles him in the cage or he gets humbled 2-3 years down the road when the sport forgot him, he’s bankrupt and nobody gives a shit about him.

He’s only holding onto the belt because he’s desperate to cling to attention and too scared to lose it. He’s extremely insecure which I find so funny because he’s one of the best ever.
 
Jon's made it clear that he's not fighting and he's not vacating. There's only one course of action to take and the ufc needs to take it now. The longer they wait, the more fans they turn off.
 
Been offline a while, is this fight ever going to happen?
 
A normal well adjusted person would feel bad for doing this considering right from the start (4+ years ago?) now Tom has been nothing but respectful. That was the whole point - he knew this stance would be inevitable from Jones and so wanted to make sure Jon had no credibility once this all happened. Aspinall played it absolutely perfectly and let Jones expose himself for the coward that he is.
 
Jones is trolling the fuck out of this guy.
I almost never buy into the "this fighter is scared of this fighter" crap but maaaan...Jonny is testing that. And maybe that's not the right way of looking at it. I don't think Jones is scared of the actual fight, getting KO'd, etc. He showed he can take a beating and get busted up and not wilt. I think it's more he knows this dude is different and when he gets KO'd, all his ability to do all this trolling and shit talk goes away. And he really enjoys this, so he's gonna hold out as long as he can.
 
Jon Jones ducks Tom’s fight with a bit of flair,Tweets from Thailand, “I’m fine out there!”
Aspinall’s waiting, his patience worn thin,Jon’s cryptic posts? Just trolling with a grin.
 
