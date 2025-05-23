A normal well adjusted person would feel bad for doing this considering right from the start (4+ years ago?) now Tom has been nothing but respectful. That was the whole point - he knew this stance would be inevitable from Jones and so wanted to make sure Jon had no credibility once this all happened. Aspinall played it absolutely perfectly and let Jones expose himself for the coward that he is.
I almost never buy into the "this fighter is scared of this fighter" crap but maaaan...Jonny is testing that. And maybe that's not the right way of looking at it. I don't think Jones is scared of the actual fight, getting KO'd, etc. He showed he can take a beating and get busted up and not wilt. I think it's more he knows this dude is different and when he gets KO'd, all his ability to do all this trolling and shit talk goes away. And he really enjoys this, so he's gonna hold out as long as he can.