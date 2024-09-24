Jon Jones on obsessing over accolades, belts, rank, and stature

AmonTobin
Jan 31, 2023
9,605
17,400
"As a warrior I think it's dangerous to become obsessed with accolades and belts and rank and stature. I think it's more about the day-to-day lifestyle of being a warrior."
An interesting quote from Jones in 2011. Has Jones abandoned this philosophy?
https://www.mmamania.com/2011/9/4/2...es-vs-rampage-jackson-fight-for-a-belt-no-one
