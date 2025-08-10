  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Jon Jones on Khamzat

If Jon Jones wasn't such an absolute POS human being and so dishonest, he would be an absolutely amazing MMA analyst. He's a fighting savant and getting a real look inside how he breaks down opponents and the way he views the tactical aspect of fighting would be amazing.

The problem is that every single word he utters feels like he's working an angle to make himself appear more humble or deferential than he actually is. It's like split personality when we hear him like this and then see him in some beef on SM with a rando where Jones comes across as a belligerent cunt.
 
Scumbag retiree should only talk about his cowardice of avoiding Aspinal.
 
Uh... we talking about the lifelong cheater Jon Jones? Pretty easy to break down your opponent outside the rules.
 
Jon Jones just says what's politically correct. <JonesLaugh>

He's like Trump in that sense... He only likes people who are positive and say nice things about him, and he dislikes those who are critical or say negative things. <TrumpWrong1>

If they said "Khamzat Chimaev said you're not a good role model." or anything that is slightly critical or negative. Jones would be shitting all over him.

DC was right... he's so fake. <36>
 
Man...I can't stand the guy either but he's objectively been an amazing fighter EVEN WITH the cheating, eye pokes, etc.

Seeing him destroy Shogun in real time was one of the most eye opening performances I've ever seen.
 
Well, yeah... the point of cheating is to do better than he would otherwise. Remember how amazing TRT Vitor was?
 
Damn, this forum is a shit hole.... Wow, if JJ compliments Khamzat and says HWs fear him and Khamzat has no reason to be humble towards him, sherdoggers take it in weird ways and make it appear bad. What a shit hole of a place , where are the other rational members???
 
Of course. Was Jones really juicing even as he came up? I kinda don't think so. It's possible, but imo more likely as he got into his career and needed to recover quicker from injuries that's when he started it.

Admittedly I'm no PED expert but my understanding is that the benefits for injury recovery are the most beneficial thing they provide so it would make sense that's what got him onto them. Conjecture obviously and damn sure doesn't excuse it. But I do think he was a dominant fighter even before he probably started the PED's.
 
Looking at the way Jones finished his career, I don't think there was ever a time when he was mentally strong enough to not cheat.
 
Spoken like a true GOAT.

Sadly I couldn’t get in here faster than the Tomboys looking to talk shit to cope with Aspinall being a paper champ for the rest of his life
 
Thats why you gotta know how to separate wheat from the chaff. Ive seen some of J. Jones' seminars and the guy is a vault of good fight tips and information so id take that seminar in a heartbeat. Would i hang out with him afterwords with my girl for drinks? -hell no. Alot of great combat instructors be it MMA/Firearms etc may be masters of their craft and better yet -very good at passing on real knowledge but crappy at life and not someone id hang with in private. Theres lotta nice guy coaches and ex-fighters who are absolutely horrible at handing out fight tips of real value -that in of in itself is a pretty rare gift
 
JJ says nice, diplomatic things about 2 fighters.


The MMA community:
