Uh... we talking about the lifelong cheater Jon Jones? Pretty easy to break down your opponent outside the rules.He's a fighting savant and getting a real look inside how he breaks down opponents and the way he views the tactical aspect of fighting would be amazing.
Well, yeah... the point of cheating is to do better than he would otherwise. Remember how amazing TRT Vitor was?Man...I can't stand the guy either but he's objectively been an amazing fighter EVEN WITH the cheating, eye pokes, etc.
Seeing him destroy Shogun in real time was one of the most eye opening performances I've ever seen.
Looking at the way Jones finished his career, I don't think there was ever a time when he was mentally strong enough to not cheat.Of course. Was Jones really juicing even as he came up? I kinda don't think so. It's possible, but imo more likely as he got into his career and needed to recover quicker from injuries that's when he started it.
Admittedly I'm no PED expert but my understanding is that the benefits for injury recovery are the most beneficial thing they provide so it would make sense that's what got him onto them. Conjecture obviously and damn sure doesn't excuse it. But I do think he was a dominant fighter even before he probably started the PED's.
If Jon Jones wasn't such an absolute POS human being and so dishonest, he would be an absolutely amazing MMA analyst. He's a fighting savant and getting a real look inside how he breaks down opponents and the way he views the tactical aspect of fighting would be amazing.
The problem is that every single word he utters feels like he's working an angle to make himself appear more humble or deferential than he actually is. It's like split personality when we hear him like this and then see him in some beef on SM with a rando where Jones comes across as a belligerent cunt.
Still mad he dominated PRIDE legends?Ok? Who cares what this retired duck thinks. Guy was a fraud
Yeah, that's going to be a tough one to stay ahead of, Speedy.Spoken like a true GOAT.
