Jones recently took to social media to share how much he is enjoying his visit to Thailand, which triggered a number of angry responses regarding the delay in the booking of a proposed heavyweight title unification bout against Tom Aspinall.
“Been out here in Thailand, enjoying life, stuffing my face every day and I swear I’m losing weight somehow,” Jones wrote. “The quality of the food here is amazing, so delicious, so clean.”
When it was suggested that Jones would be stripped of his UFC title soon, “Bones” simply laughed it off.
“Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that?” he wrote.
In recent months, UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly stated that Jones vs. Aspinall will happen in 2025. While Aspinall and MMA fans have grown frustrated with the wait, Jones has been largely silent regarding negotiations for the bout. However, during his recent social media conversation, Jones implied that the promotion already knows how things will play out in the heavyweight division.
“Y’all barkin up the wrong tree. I told the UFC my plans a long time ago,” Jones wrote. “I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet.”
After Jones defeated Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event, he indicated that it would take a significant payday for him to accept a fight against Aspinall. “Bones” has also hinted on more than one occasion that retirement is also a possibility. Regardless of what the future holds, the champ remains unbothered by the anger the current heavyweight purgatory has inspired.
“This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man,” Jones wrote in response to one profane comment on X. “This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming.”
