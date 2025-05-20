Media Jon Jones on Fighting Future: 'I Told the UFC My Plans a Long Time Ago'

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
108,763
Reaction score
196,520
Legacy-Champioship-Replica-Belt_7_26068688-2542-410f-aff8-3e64251f5a74.jpg

If Jon Jones is to be believed, the UFC is well aware of how the heavyweight champion intends to proceed with his career.

Jones recently took to social media to share how much he is enjoying his visit to Thailand, which triggered a number of angry responses regarding the delay in the booking of a proposed heavyweight title unification bout against Tom Aspinall.



“Been out here in Thailand, enjoying life, stuffing my face every day and I swear I’m losing weight somehow,” Jones wrote. “The quality of the food here is amazing, so delicious, so clean.”

When it was suggested that Jones would be stripped of his UFC title soon, “Bones” simply laughed it off.


“Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that?” he wrote.

In recent months, UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly stated that Jones vs. Aspinall will happen in 2025. While Aspinall and MMA fans have grown frustrated with the wait, Jones has been largely silent regarding negotiations for the bout. However, during his recent social media conversation, Jones implied that the promotion already knows how things will play out in the heavyweight division.

“Y’all barkin up the wrong tree. I told the UFC my plans a long time ago,” Jones wrote. “I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet.”

After Jones defeated Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event, he indicated that it would take a significant payday for him to accept a fight against Aspinall. “Bones” has also hinted on more than one occasion that retirement is also a possibility. Regardless of what the future holds, the champ remains unbothered by the anger the current heavyweight purgatory has inspired.

“This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man,” Jones wrote in response to one profane comment on X. “This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming.”


Been out here in Thailand, enjoying life, stuffing my face every day and I swear I’m losing weight somehow. The quality of the food here is amazing, so delicious, so clean.

— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025
Click to expand...


Stripped? Lol do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that ? https://t.co/wZANsZgEki

— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025
Click to expand...


Yall barkin up the wrong tree, I told the Ufc my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven’t shared them with you guys yet. https://t.co/sB4gPaqlzU

— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025
Click to expand...


This, this attitude, right here is making me a very wealthy man. This desperation is incredibly lucrative, so thank you. Keep it coming. https://t.co/P1r2MUqOr3

— Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) May 19, 2025
Click to expand...

READ HERE




@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
His plan to face Poatan... with a weight advantage?

Or his plan to coach Ruff... against Nate Diaz?
<36>
 
He was itching to fight Pereira lol. If Pereira beat Ank theres no doubt in my mind that Jones is fighting Alex next.

Honestly I don't blame Jones. Aspinall would have been too big and too fast for him at his age. He knows it and he feels he doesn't have to fight anymore.
 
I was going to make a thread about this, lmao.
UFC isn't going to like this tweet. It gives Aspinall a reason to be pissed at the UFC too if they haven't told him of those plans.
Could it be... Jon Jones is the tweener here and UFC is the heel? :eek:
 
I really interested how this all plays out and if Dana or Jon really thought this through.

Jon one day will stop being the HW champion. Now is that from retirement or getting stripped is still unknown. What is know is that the Jones vs Aspinall fight has being built up like a pressure cooker. This is amplified by Dana guarantees the fight will happen. And once the fight falls through, someone has answer for it since the mma community is unforgiving of undelivered big promises.

So if the fight falls through, what will Dana do? Will he take responsibility? I doubt it. Will he blame jones? I think he will go that route. And if Dana holds control of the microphone, Jones can’t do much about it since it will be too late. Jones claims that he’s living his best life right now. But I think he will come out the loser of this situation at the conclusion.
 
In that picture Dana smiles,
he told Jon to make the face showing what he used to get that Gift of Gane fake belt.
<mma4>



Jon's graceful HW exit.


www.itemfix.com

I shall pass .. (video) - ItemFix

Social Video Factory
www.itemfix.com www.itemfix.com
 
Last edited:
Why didn’t this selfish asshole vacate if he knew he wasn’t going to fight again?

Because he’s a walking, talking, POS.

He’s literally the exact opposite of what a GOAT should be, and we ALL KNOW THAT.

No decision to be made anymore. I expect Dana to announce TODAY that Jones has either vacated, or been stripped of the HW Title. And Aspinall is now the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion. And he is fighting whomever by September at the latest.

Fuck that lowlife, coward, Jon Jones.
 
How about telling the public what those plans are, Jon? Instead of just the UFC.

Until then stop bitching about people speculating on your intentions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
News Jones Doesn't Care if He Gets Stripped, Will Continue to Monetize "Amazing Brand", Dana Shoulda Told Y'all (I'm not fighting)
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
2K
Captain Herb
Captain Herb
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
3K
b00tysweat
b00tysweat
TCE
News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
Intermission
I
ClosetVitorFan
I think there is a bit of a pickle with Jones fighting Tom
Replies
19
Views
731
Psychojoe86
P
AMAZINGUFC
News Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
DanaWhitesButler
DanaWhitesButler

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,084
Messages
57,320,654
Members
175,638
Latest member
eamon zahabi

Share this page

Back
Top