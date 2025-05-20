I really interested how this all plays out and if Dana or Jon really thought this through.



Jon one day will stop being the HW champion. Now is that from retirement or getting stripped is still unknown. What is know is that the Jones vs Aspinall fight has being built up like a pressure cooker. This is amplified by Dana guarantees the fight will happen. And once the fight falls through, someone has answer for it since the mma community is unforgiving of undelivered big promises.



So if the fight falls through, what will Dana do? Will he take responsibility? I doubt it. Will he blame jones? I think he will go that route. And if Dana holds control of the microphone, Jones can’t do much about it since it will be too late. Jones claims that he’s living his best life right now. But I think he will come out the loser of this situation at the conclusion.