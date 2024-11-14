Jon Jones is pure 100% trolling here, because he's a scumbag. This is what I said would happen if he beat Stipe, and he's not even waiting.



If Jon beats Stipe, he's gonna hold the title hostage for 12 months and campaign for any easy money fights he can get. The UFC is going to have to force him to defend against Aspinall or vacate, and it's a shame because Tom Aspinall deserves to be racking up title defenses for the legitimate heavyweight title at this point.