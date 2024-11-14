  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jon Jones mentions Derick Lewis as potential next opponent after Stipe Miocic fight

Which fight would you rather see after UFC 309?

  • Total voters
    40
A guy with zero takedown defense like Gane. But even worse since he has no cardio, a bad back and bad knees. This guys unbelievable.
 
Dana's reaction when Jones thinks he'll still get paid $10M+ to fight Derrick Lewis:

he'll st.JPG
 
shunyata said:
Bones is trolling so hard. All this dumb circus is to get fans to demand he fight Tom, in order to sell the Tom fight.
He’s not doing it for any reason other than he hates people. Stop rationalising it by pretending it’s for some grand business scheme. Its not - he’s a coward and is using his cowardice to be irritating
 
Jon Jones is pure 100% trolling here, because he's a scumbag. This is what I said would happen if he beat Stipe, and he's not even waiting.

If Jon beats Stipe, he's gonna hold the title hostage for 12 months and campaign for any easy money fights he can get. The UFC is going to have to force him to defend against Aspinall or vacate, and it's a shame because Tom Aspinall deserves to be racking up title defenses for the legitimate heavyweight title at this point.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Black Beast is still a little too dangerous for Jon Jones

I hear this guy is available and willing

VvLr2wJ.png
 
My sherbros have got it in one. JBJ is trolling hard. Probably getting his revenge on all the MMA fans on Twitter mocking him, as he knows this statement will turn them all into triggered soy wojacks
 
Okay Jones is slowly turning me into a fan, Shame his career is over

I love that he's trolling all these disingenuous fucks saying he's ducking aspinall with no reason at all. Get mad, Stay mad. goofballs.
 
shunyata said:
Bones is trolling so hard. All this dumb circus is to get fans to demand he fight Tom, in order to sell the Tom fight.
Sometimes I truly love Jones brilliant villainous work. It is almost like a Broadway show.
 
I'd rather see Jones fighting Black Beast, because I also would rather see Aspinall fighting Stipe to unify the title. Let a girl dream.
 
